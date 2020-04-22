Three Valley basketball players were named to the Pennsylvania Sportswriters All-State teams announced Wednesday afternoon.
Mount Carmel junior Dani Rae Renno was named all-state in Class 2A while Northumberland Christian sophomore Emily Garvin and Greenwood senior Kenedy Stroup are on the A team.
Renno, The Daily item's Player of the Year, averaged 17.1 points per game. She led Mount Carmel to its eighth district title in nine seasons and an 11th consecutive state playoff appearance. The Red Tornadoes bowed out in a second-round loss to Bishop Guilfoyle. She was a second team all-state selection.
Garvin, the two-time Allegheny Christian Athletic Association MVP and now a second-team all-state player, led Northumberland Christian to the state quarterfinals, averaging 18.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.1 steals and 4.2 assists. The team was unable to finish its season when the state tournament was called off.
Stroup led the Valley in scoring at 19.7 points a game and was a three-time Tri-Valley League all-star. She finished as Greenwood's all-time leading scorer with 1,487 points. She was a third-team all-state pick.