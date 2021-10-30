DANVILLE — Southern Columbia senior captain Evelyn Cook lead with two goals in the Tigers' win.
Loren Gehret had one goal and one assist for the defending state champions, who will face Mount Carmel in the District 4 Class A semifinals.
Emma Genners scored her first varsity goal for Southern Columbia (12-7).
District 4 Class A
Girls soccer quarterfinals
Southern Columbia 5, Muncy 1
First half
SC-Loren Gehret, 5:00; SC-Evelyn Cook (Gehret), 20:00.
Second half
SC-Cassidy Savitski, 55:00; SC-Emma Genners, 57:00; SC-Cook, 67:00; M-Mia Edkin (Emilie Nagel), 78:00.
Shots: SC 17-3. Corners: SC 11-1. Saves: Muncy 12 (Sarah Dgien); Southern Columbia 2 (Mackenzie Papacz).