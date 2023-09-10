The Daily Item
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jersey Shore senior Max Engle and his family to help defray costs while he recovers from his injury.
As of this writing, it had raised nearly $20,000 in less than 20 hours of being live on the website.
Engle went down during a timeout with 11.8 seconds left in the game, and the game between Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove was declared a 21-21 tie.
— Todd Hummel
There is little doubt in either team’s mind after Friday’s game that Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove will probably meet again in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs — they’ve played twice every year since 2013, except for 2020.
If that comes true, the Selinsgrove defense has quite a performance to reflect on.
The Bulldogs dominated the time of possession in the second quarter with two scoring drives — one with 12 plays, and another with 14 plays — and looked to be wearing down the Seals on a humid night.
Both linebacker Ethan Miller and coach Derek Hicks pointed to two adjustments Selinsgrove made — one that didn’t work, before the second one did.
Before the second adjustment, Jersey Shore drove inside the Selinsgrove 20, and looked to be ready to put the game away with a two-score lead, but a fumbled snap ended the Bulldogs chances after a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
Selinsgrove allowed only two more first downs in the game, both coming on first-down option plays from deep in Jersey Shore territory.
The Seals forced Jersey Shore to punt 10 times in the game Friday night. The Bulldogs only punted 34 times in 13 games last season.
—Todd Hummel
While Louden Murphy stole the show in the second quarter of Southern Columbia’s 36-7 demotion of Loyalsock, Jake Hoy was the first Tiger to really settle in on Friday night in the battle of two teams ranked in the top three statewide.
Hoy made two huge offensive plays in the first two series and sandwiched them around an interception right in front of the Lancers’ bench.
On the first drive, Hoy caught a pass from Blake Wise on third and long, spun out of a tackle and battled his way to the 10-yard line. It set up Southern’s first score, a dive from senior fullback/linebacker Garrett Garcia.
After intercepting a Tyler Gee pass while he blanketed an outside receiver on the Lancers’ second drive, he hauled in another third-down catch to extend a drive. Wise life a fade route to the Southern sideline and Hoy reached up with his right hand to corral the ball, before pulling in the tremendous one-handed grab.
They were the only two catches Hoy had on the night — he finished with two grabs for 69 yards — but they were each key catches.
— Bill Bowman
Southern Columbia’s offense has expanded in recent years with a much more potent passing game — see where Julian Fleming ranks in the state’s all-time receiving categories — but at its core, it’s still a Delaware Wing-T used for decades.
On Murphy’s 59-yard scoring run in the middle of the second quarter — he scored three times on four touches — Murphy took a handoff from Wise, followed a pancake block from Jude Bremigen before dancing his way down the sideline for the score, including a nifty cut to the inside about the 25-yard line.
The play call? “Sweep, straight sweep,” Murphy said. “The most Wing-T play there is. Jude threw a huge block to break it and I just followed everyone else from there.”
Southern Columbia head coach Jim Roth said he missed practice most of last week while dealing with COVID. He was on the sidelines Friday night and wore a mask for the entire game as the Tigers avenged the first of their three regular-season losses from last season with a rout of Loyalsock.
It was the 487th win of Roth’s career.