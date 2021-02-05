Sunday’s Super Bowl marks the 50th iteration of the Big Game in which Penn State football alumni will have played.
Former Nittany Lions wide receiver Chris Godwin and offensive left tackle Donovan Smith will represent Tampa Bay. Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski will don pads for Kansas City. Tampa Bay offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley is on injured reserve.
This Super Bowl appearance is a first for Godwin and Smith. Wisniewski is appearing in his third Super Bowl in four seasons.
“Any time you get guys who go through (the Penn State) program and get built up and make it to the league and then just have the opportunity to be on the same team, it’s a plus because you’re comfortable with that guy, and you have someone to kick it with. It makes the transition a little bit easier,” Smith said this week.
Tampa Bay drafted Smith 34th overall in the second round of the 2015 draft. Godwin arrived in Tampa Bay in 2017 after the Buccaneers drafted him in the third round (84th overall).
Shipley joined Tampa Bay this season. He has also played for Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Baltimore and Arizona. He was the 2008 winner of the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to college football’s best center. Shipley was drafted in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2009 NFL draft.
“It’s always a blessing to have college teammates in the same locker room as you when you make it to the league, especially at this stage,” said Smith, who has played in 94 games with Tampa Bay.
Godwin tallied a career postseason-high 110 yards receiving on five receptions against Green Bay in the NFL Championship game on Jan. 24. The 2010 Big Ten Network All-Freshman Team selection has recorded 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games this season.
While Godwin accumulated a career-best 1,333 yards (nine touchdowns) in 2019, his 77.4 catch percentage this season working with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has been the best of his four-year professional career.
“When you add that deep passing element to it, it makes defenses play honest,” Godwin said this week of Tampa Bay’s passing game. “They have to respect the fact that you can throw the ball deep or that you can throw it short or intermediate. They just have to prepare for so many different elements of your game.”
Wisniewski was drafted by Oakland in the second round (48th) of the 2011 NFL draft. Wisniewski won a Super Bowl during the 2017 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kansas City signed Wisniewski in 2019, and he won his second Super Bowl ring when the Chiefs defeated San Francisco last season. Wisniewski began the current season with Pittsburgh Steelers but suffered a chest injury in September that landed him on injured reserve. He was eventually waived and joined Kansas City’s practice squad before making his way back to the active roster.
Wisniewski was born in Pittsburgh, a source of pride between him and Kansas City quarterback Chad Henne, a fellow Pennsylvania native (Wilson High in Reading) and former Michigan quarterback.
“We always talk about Pennsylvania and how prideful we are in PA,” Henne said. “He went to Penn State, and me Michigan, but he’s a good Western Pennsylvania guy.”
Wisniewski and Henne played together in Jacksonville during the 2015 season when Wisniewski was the starting center.
“He’s always been a smart guy learning the game, knowing the protection calls, offensive line calls, and he’s a swing guy,” Henne said. “He can play different positions for us, and for him to step in again for us and give us an opportunity on the offensive line, he’s done a great job.”
While Super Bowl LV will be the first for Godwin, he said he’s prepared his entire career for the opportunity.
“Every level that I’ve been at, I’ve kind of started and began to ascend relatively quickly up the depth chart and then onto the field,” Godwin said this week. “Just having to work for all of that has really prepared me for this moment.”