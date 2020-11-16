Mifflinburg senior Jacob Reitz hadn’t topped the 137 yards he threw for in the Wildcats’ victory over Midd-West earlier this season.
So needing more than 300 yards in the final game of his career to top 1,000 yards for the year seemed like a pretty tough ask.
However, Reitz had the game of his life in the 42-34 loss to Line Mountain.
He completed 10 of his first 11 passes, and finished with 326 yards passing. He ended the year with 1,004 yards through the air this season.
“Their quarterback did a really nice job,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “He scrambled out of the pocket, and kept his eyes downfield. He threw so many balls on the money. I don’t remember throwing too many bad passes.”
Taking advantage
Southern Columbia halfback Gavin Garcia doesn’t get much chance to play defense, but he’s a pretty good cornerback as well. He proved it in the second half of Saturday’s 57-30 victory over Richland in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Mansion Park in Altoona.
He returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter, but maybe the most impressive part of the play came to break the tackle to get into the end zone. The receiver on the play attempt to swing Garcia around and throw him to the turf. Clinging to Garcia’s shoulders, the Richland reciever fell to the ground as Garcia strolled into the end zone.
Doesn’t count
The most spectular catch during Danville’s 42-21 victory over Archbishop Carroll in the Class 3A semifinals on Saturday didn’t count.
On a second-and-eight from their own 47, quarterback K.J. Riley rolled to his right with the Patriots’ in hot pursuit. Riley whipped a pass down the sideline to a double covered Jagger Dressler. The Danville senior made a leap, and plucked the ball out of the air above the defensive backs for about a 15-yard gain.
However, Dressler was unable to get either of his feet inbounds to complete the play.
Stout in defeat
Archbishop Carroll made it difficult most of the day to run the ball for the Ironmen. That was thanks to its strong defensive line led by junior Darryl Simpson, a 6-foot-4, 230-pounder and senior Collin Woodward, a 6-foot-3, 245-pounder.
Simpson had two tackles for a loss, along with the only sack for the Patriots. Simpson also came up with an interception in the fourth quarter. Woodward had two tackles for a loss as well.