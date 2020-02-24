MANKATO, Minn. — The box has been taped and re-taped, held together after being opened and closed, ripped and repaired and stashed in a dresser drawer in different homes for four decades.
The gold medal inside the box has been fixed, too, tinkered with years ago by a St. Cloud jeweler after being dropped while on loan to a youth hockey team.
“I don’t know what I was doing,” John Harrington said.
Harrington, a member of the 1980 Olympic hockey team, takes care of the prize, polishing it up after it’s been passed from person to person. But he insists the medal should be seen — not stored — because of what it represents.
“I want people to know that if you work hard at something and you believe in something, sometimes the best can come true,” Harrington said. “I think that’s an inspiration to people, and I want them to see that.”
Saturday (Feb. 22) marks the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice,” when Harrington and Team USA shocked the world and beat the unbeatable at the Lake Placid Winter Olympics. Two days after stunning the Soviet Union in what is still considered one of the greatest upsets in sports history and a nationally unifying moment at the height of the Cold War, the U.S. defeated Finland for the unexpected gold medal.
“This time of the year is always fun because people bring it up, and it’s however many years it’s been,” Harrington said. “It’s just a round number this year — a big, round number, 40 years. But it’s always exciting to talk about. It’s fun.”
Despite so much Minnesota representation on the roster and staff — one of 12 Minnesota-born players, Harrington is from the Iron Range city of Virginia and played college hockey at Minnesota Duluth — the 1980 team didn’t have a direct connection to Mankato or the south-central part of the state — until Harrington moved here in 2015 to become the Minnesota State women’s hockey coach.
Suddenly, there was a new audience who wanted to hear Harrington’s stories and see and touch and even wear his gold medal, which he’s pulled out of the drawer and taken to show hockey teams in locker rooms and banquet halls, as well as other sports teams and business, youth and community groups.
“These people, maybe they have aspirations — I hope they have aspirations — or maybe this will start some aspirations to be successful at something,” Harrington said. “I want to show them that’s the way I was, and that this is what I wanted to do, that this eventually became a dream of mine. When it seemed somewhat realistic that I could be an Olympic hockey player, that became a goal of mine, and I worked hard for it.”
Many people remember Feb. 22, 1980, and where they were when they listened to the 4-3 win over the Soviet Union live on the radio or watched that evening on tape-delay on ABC.
For those too young to have seen it live — including Harrington’s MSU players — many connected to the story from the 2004 movie “Miracle.”
“The whole hockey community,” Mavericks sophomore Anna Wilgren said. “I feel like, you watch that movie and say the word miracle, that’s what everyone thinks of.”
The climax of both the real game and the movie is the goal scored by Mike Eruzione to give the U.S. the lead over the Soviets with 10 minutes remaining in the third period — a goal on which Harrington had an assist.
As the game’s final seconds ticked away, ABC’s Al Michaels shouted one of sports broadcasting’s most-famous calls:
“Do you believe in miracles?”
That word, “miracle,” has stuck, but Harrington’s message — whether it’s to athletes, business people or others — about what he and his teammates accomplished 40 years ago wasn’t a happy accident or divine intervention.
It happened because of effort, awareness, understanding and, perhaps most importantly, teamwork.
Those are the reasons, Harrington said, why a group of 20 college players prepared and eventually defeated the greatest team in international hockey, a machine that won the previous four Olympic gold medals and all but three world championships played between 1963 and 1983.
“It was called a miracle, it became that and that’s what it’s been called,” Harrington said. “But for us at the time, it wasn’t because we knew how hard we worked for that and we knew how hard we played together for that.
“I guess, if it is a miracle, then people can create their own miracles if they work hard for it.”
A couple of weeks ago, Harrington and five other members of the “Miracle on Ice” team gathered in Mankato to talk about the events of 1980 during a fundraiser for Harrington’s current team.
Harrington surprised his old teammates by wearing the blue, wide-collared, Levi’s-sponsored, velour track jacket that they all sported during the medal ceremony in 1980.
“Fortunately, I’m still about the same size,” he said later.
The jacket is one of the few items that Harrington’s hung onto over the years.
That, and the gold medal, of course.
“I like bringing it out there,” he said of the medal. “It’s exciting for people, and it’s important for people, and I can do that. I don’t do it for me; I think it’s for them.”