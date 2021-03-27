Alyssa Reisinger played the game of her life on the biggest stage.
The sophomore played a huge role in Mount Carmel’s 54-43 victory over Neshannock in the PIAA Class 2A championship game on Thursday afternoon.
So it makes perfect sense she made a beeline to the stands to celebrate with her family.
However, there was a bit of an ulterior motive as well. Alyssa wanted to show off her gold medal to her brother — Tommy — a three-sport athlete at Mount Carmel, who now pitches at East Stroudsburg.
“As soon as (Tommy) came over to me after the win, I was talking to him, showing him my gold medal,” Alyssa said. “It’s bragging rights. It’s bragging rights for the rest of our lives.”
That’s one of the great things about small-town high school sports is how families fuel athletics, and the Red Tornadoes’ state title basketball team is no different.
Of course, Lisa Varano had two daughters who were 1,000-point scorers for the Red Tornadoes, and her son, Garrett, plays on the boys varsity team.
Guard Lauren Ayres’ brother John played three sports at Mount Carmel and is a running back at Bloomsburg University. Dani Rae Renno’s brother played basketball for Mount Carmel.
Lauren Shedleski — who leaves Mount Carmel as its all-time leading 3-point shooter — is a cousin of Andrew and Nick Shedleski, who were standout athletes at Lewisburg, while Lauren’s father and uncle played at Lourdes Regional.
Free-throw shooting
If Mount Carmel has had an Achilles’ heel at times, it’s been the Red Tornadoes’ shooting at the charity stripe.
That didn’t happen in the state championship game, and you can forgive Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski for being a little confused.
“I think they were 16-of-16 from the foul line,” Grybowski said in a video interview after the game.
It might have just seemed the way. Mount Carmel finished the game 14-of-16 from the free-throw line.
Coaching giants
Both coaches in Thursday’s championship game — Varano and Grybowski — have built remarkable records. Varano has won 10 district titles in just 11 full years as coach of the Red Tornadoes, and Thursday’s state title adds a gold star to her resume. Varano is 261-57 in her career at the helm of the Red Tornadoes.
Varano was still in middle school at Mount Carmel, though, when Grybowski started her career in 1980. She’s had stints at three schools in WPIAL, including two at New Castle and at Aliquippa. She’s 686-305 in her career, but like Varano, Thursday was her first appearance in the state final.
Smart and athletic
The six seniors on the Mount Carmel girls basketball team are also the top six academically in the Red Tornadoes’ 2021 graduating class.
Bright future
Neshannock started two juniors and three sophomores in Thursday’s game, and the only bench player that saw some time was a sophomore as well.
The Lancers were also down two starters — one lost in the preseason and another in the PIAA quarterfinals — who will be back for the 2021-2022 season.
Neshannock automatically becomes one of the favorites in Class 2A next season, and Grybowski told Pittsburgh-area reporters after the game that the Lancers vowed to return to the state title game in the locker room after their loss to Mount Carmel.