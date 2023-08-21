Perhaps the buzzword among area golf teams heading into this season is culture.
That hard-to-quantify aspect of sports that can mark the difference between postseason success and a narrow miss certainly applies to a number of area golfers, including defending state champion Hannah Rabb at Warrior Run, and Danville’s strong junior duo of Cole Duffy and James Ciccarelli.
Rabb, who will tackle area courses one more time before taking her talent to the Division I level at James Madison, captured the PIAA Class 2A state title with an even-par 144, winning by a stroke. Rabb joins fellow senior Dylan Laubach as returners on a young Warrior Run team under the tutelage of coach Rodney Keiser.
The influence and experience of Rabb and Laubach will be beneficial as Keiser noted, “I’m looking forward to the new season and seeing the younger kids grow in the game of golf.”
Danville coach Sean Duffy was quick to reference the impact that Cole Duffy and Ciccarelli have as returners coming back from strong runs in the District 4 tournament and beyond.
“They both represent great work ethic, and, whether they know it or not, have begun to build a culture that has spread throughout the entire team,” Coach Duffy said.
Cole Duffy, the coach’s son, earned a sixth-place finish at the District 4 tournament, and later tied for 55th at the state championships while Ciccarelli finished 10th in the district tournament.
Coach Duffy remarked that a handful of Danville players worked hard over the summer, looking to improve their games.
Robert Maurer enters his first season at the helm for Mifflinburg, with senior Zeb Hufnagle and junior Addison Norton leading the way for the Wildcats. Hufnagle and Norton will look to build off strong runs in the District 4 tournament last year.
“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone on the team develop and enhance their skills throughout the season, and I’ve got some expectations about a number of them going to the district playoffs,” Maurer said.
Defending District 4 Class 2A champion Kyle Beward returns to lead Midd-West under coach Brian Beward. Kyle Beward won the district title by three strokes before finishing in a tie for 63rd at the state tournament.
Selinsgrove enters the season after winning the Class 3A district title last season, but without last year’s district champion and third-place finisher due to graduation.
Sophomore McAllister DeFazio returns to lead the Seals after getting district tournament experience in his first taste of high school golf last fall. The Seals return five other letterwinners (seniors Talan Krepps and Brant Shellenberger, juniors Parker Atwood and Dominic Santer, and sophomore Ben Bucher) to help Selinsgrove in its quest for a district title three-peat.
“The players are working hard to get better,” Seals coach Ray Moyer said. “The potential is there to three-peat the district title, but we know it will be difficult.”
Lewisburg coach Joe Faust will be replacing the leadership of Nick Mahoney and Tori Vonderheid, but returns a strong group of seniors and juniors to lead the team this season. Green Dragons junior Lexi Schmadel brings district tournament experience to the mix and joins returning juniors Jacob Gose and Mason Lytle as well as senior Zach Engle to lead the team.
“The four returning starters have gotten great experience last year and one of our first-year players, Mitchell Widerquist, has played a number of junior tournaments this offseason,” Faust said.
Brayden Gower leads the returning golfers for Milton, along with fellow juniors Eli Russell and Drake Parker and senior Logan Shrawder.
“(The returners) have experienced success and are eager to replicate the results,” Black Panthers coach Nate Richie said.
Shikellamy coach Drew Fatool takes over the team with Luke Fatool coming off a trip to the District 4 tournament. Mason Farrell, Christian Kisner and Eben Kisner also return for the Braves.
“Luke has worked hard this year on his golf game and has made tremendous improvements,” Coach Fatool said. “I feel we have a very good returning group that feels they can compete in every match we have. We feel our goal for this year is to win the Heartland Athletic Conference championship.”
Shamokin returns a pair of golfers with postseason experience last season in senior Kennedy Petrovich and junior Hayden Karlovich. Petrovich finished in a tie for 13th in the Class 2A girls state tournament.
“Kennedy and Hayden are setting a great example for the younger kids of what it takes to compete and for what we are trying to build for the future,” said Indians coach Ed Smink.
Building on the leadership and talent afforded by Petrovich and Karlovich, Smink added that he hopes to have additional qualifiers for the individual district tournament and have the team qualify as a whole.
“It won’t be easy, but the kids are putting in the time to make it happen,” he said.