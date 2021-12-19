In high school golf, the best way to help the team is by shooting a low score.
Lewisburg junior Nick Mahoney shot plenty of low scores this season, helping the Green Dragons accomplish a lot as a team.
“He wants to score well, and he always wants the team to win,” Lewisburg coach Joe Faust said. “For him, it’s certainly team first and Nick second.”
Mahoney, who was named The Daily Item Golfer of the Year, won the individual district title to lead Lewisburg to the team championship, and he was the individual medalist at Class 2A team states as the Green Dragons finished as the state runner-up.
“Going to team states and competing as a team, really nothing will top that,” Mahoney said. “The team atmosphere because of the players we had, the camaraderie, the spirit of it, it was great.”
Reaching team states has been Mahoney’s goal for a long time.
“I’ve been talking about it since eighth grade when I convinced Will Gronlund to come out,” Mahoney said. “I knew we would have a chance to beat Scranton Prep, which always seems to win.”
The Green Dragons defeated Scranton Prep by four strokes in a subregional to reach team states.
“We’ve been talking about it for years,” Mahoney said. “This being my junior year, and Will, Sean (Kelly) and Ava (Markunas) being seniors, we knew we would be able to dominate and beat Scranton Prep, which we did.”
At team states, Mahoney got off to a rough start with a triple bogey on the first hole. From there, he rebounded and shot three-under over the next 17 holes to finish with an even-par 71.
“To me, that tells the story,” Faust said.
“I putted really well, hit my approach shots well, and I was able to keep my head,” Mahoney said. “I knew what I did would affect the team directly. I was really looking at the big picture, and I knew I must do my best to help the team succeed.”
That performance came just a week after Mahoney tied for 20th with an 80 at the individual state tournament.
“It helped with a lot of the nerves,” Mahoney said. “I had just been in a state event there, so I had experience on the course, even though it was as an individual. I had a lot of confidence with my team around me.”
Mahoney has been playing golf for a long time, and that experience has helped him perform at a high level.
“I’ve lived by a golf course for 10 or 11 years, and my dad really got me into it,” Mahoney said. “I’ve fallen in love with it. You can practice so many different things, and it’s different every single time you play.”
Mahoney said his iron play and chipping around the greens really improved from his sophomore year, but the biggest change was in the mental aspect of the game.
“I think I’m pretty good at the mental part of it; I’ve really been practicing that,” Mahoney said. “I’ve been staying focused, but not too focused, and I know what to do in certain situations.”
Faust said the biggest thing for Mahoney was that he could combine his knowledge and demeanor with enough talent to pull off the shots.
“He knows the game up and down,” Faust said. “It really comes down to the mind. Nick has all the skills. He brings a lot to the table and does a lot that people don’t realize.
“He’s not just trying to hit it straight. He manipulates his shots. He works on his game, and has a lot of shots in his bag.”
Mahoney said he is strongly considering playing golf in college, but first he has one more year to make his mark on Lewisburg golf, starting with defending his individual district title.
“It’s definitely a big deal going into next year,” Mahoney said. “I was third last year and I won it this year, so that really shows improvement. I have room to continue to improve. I’m looking to do well at states next year, not just districts.”
Faust said he thought Mahoney should aim as high as he wanted.
“After a season like this, it’s time to step up your goals,” Faust said. “You want to look to defend your championships and individually to improve.
“Why not shoot for an individual state championship? I know he has the game.”