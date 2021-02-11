MIDDLEBURG — Emily Gonsar hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-best 19 points to power Line Mountain to a 56-31 nonleague win over Midd-West in girls basketball Wednesday.

Gonsar scored 11 first-half points to help stake the Eagles (6-6) to a 30-10 lead. Terri Reichard added eight points in the win.

Chloe Sauer paced the Mustangs (4-6) with 14 points, all in the second half. It was her fifth consecutive double-figure scoring game.

Line Mountain 56, Midd-West 31

Line Mountain (6-6) 56

Sage Hoover 2 0-0 4, Terri Reichard 4 0-0 8, Jaya London 3 0-0 6, Hannah Ruohoniemi 2 0-0 4, Kylie Klinger 2 1-2 5, Liberty Downs 1 2-2 4, Emily Gonsar 7 0-0 19, Elizabeth Spieles 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 3-4 56.

3-points goals: Gonsar 5.

Did not score: Brianna Bendas, Kyleen Michael.

Midd-West (4-6) 31

Rylee Shawver 3 0-1 7, Makenna Dietz 0 2-4 2, Chloe Sauer 5 3-6 14, Sarah Shupp 0 0-2 0, Alexis Walter 1 1-2 4, Leah Ferster 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Snyder 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-15 31.

3-point goals: Shawver, Walter.

Did not score: Bella Fave, Carmyn Markley.

Score by quarters

Line Mountain 11 13 12 14 — 56

Midd-West 3 7 10 11 — 31

n Lourdes Regional 47,

Marian Catholic 23

COAL TOWNSHIP — Emma Shimko scored 20 points — one off her career-high — as Lourdes Regional pulled away from Schuylkill League rival Marian Catholic.

The Red Raiders (8-4 overall, 5-2 Schuylkill-II) led 22-9 at halftime and pushed the margin to 20 points after three quarters.

Paityn Moyer hit a trio of 3-pointers in the win, while Katie Sandri added seven points. Peyton Kehler led Lourdes with seven rebounds, and Shimko added six.

Lourdes Regional 47,

Marian Catholic 23

Marian Catholic (2-5) 23

Taylor Walsh 0 2-2 2, Mia Nemeth 2 0-0 6, Ashley Pleban 0 2-2 2, Jacalyn Possessky 1 1-3 4, Carly Machoff 2 0-0 4, Kerrigan Digris 2 0-0 5. Totals 7 5-7 23.

3-point goals: Nemeth 2, Digris, Possessky.

Did not score: Frankie Martinelli.

Lourdes Regional (8-4) 47

Masie Reed 1 0-0 2, Abby Yancoskie 1 0-0 2, Paityn Moyer 3 0-0 9, Katie Sandri 3 0-0 7, Peyton Kehler 0 0-2 0, Emma Shimko 7 6-8 20, Meryl Czeponis 1 0-1 3, Leah Kosmer 2 0-1 4. Totals 17 6-12 47.

3-point goals: Moyer 3, Sandri.

Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Chloe Rishel, Gabriella Coleman.

Score by quarters

Marian Catholic 4 5 12 2 — 23

Lourdes Regional 11 11 19 6 — 47

TUESDAY

n Warrior Run 38,

Hughesville 35

TURBOTVILLE — Jordan Hartman and Sydney Hoffman each scored 14 points, and Warrior Run held off a late Hughesville charge to win in HAC-II.

The Defenders (4-5 overall, 2-5 HAC-II) led 29-21 after three quarters.

Hartman hit a trio of 3-pointers in her season-high 14.

Warrior Run 38, Hughesville 35

Hughesville (5-6, 2-6) 35

Alex Snyder 4 5-9 13, Olivia Strother 1 2-4 4, Lauren Henry 2 6-8 11, Breanna Boback 2 0-0 5, Maria Duff 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 13-21 35.

3-point goals: Henry, Bobak.

Did not score: Grace Pysher.

Warrior Run (4-5, 2-5) 38

Emily McKee 2 0-1 5, Sydney Hoffman 4 6-8 14, Gracy Beachel 1 0-0 3, Jordan Hartman 3 5-6 14, Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Katie Watkins 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 11-16 38.

3-point goals: Hartman 3, Beachel, McKee.

Did not score: Alexis Hudson.

Score by quarters

Hughesville 14 2 5 14 — 35

Warrior Run 14 8 7 9 — 38

