The Associated Press
ADELAIDE, Australia — Talor Gooch continued his bogey-free run at the inaugural LIV Australia tournament Saturday and shot his second consecutive 10-under 62 to increase his lead to 10 strokes after two rounds at the Grange Golf Club.
Gooch had a 36-hole total of 124 going into today’s final round. He led by four strokes after the opening round.
As tournament leader, the 31-year-old American began his round on the first hole Saturday in the shotgun-start format and posted four birdies in five holes from the ninth hole. He birdied his final hole at the Grange to take his lead into double digits.
There was a six-way tie for second, including Brooks Koepka, who shot 65.
Local favorite and British Open champion Cam Smith was a further stroke back and in a tie for eighth after a 66. Phil Mickelson was among that group after a 65.
Mickelson was cheered most of the way in his round by a sellout crowd of 35,000.
The individual winner at the Grange will collect $4 million of the total $20 million purse.
The 14-event season continues next weekend at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.
PGA Tour
AVONDALE, La. — Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler shot a 10-under 62 in better-ball play to maintain a one-shot lead through three rounds at the Zurich Classic.
Clark and Hossler have finished each of the first three rounds atop the leaderboard on the strength of steady and largely mistake-free play. While they have not accounted for any of the 25 eagles during the tournament, they have not posted a single bogey in 54 holes, either.
They birdied 10 holes in the third round to put them at 26 under — a stroke ahead of Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell — heading into the final round.
Clark made two birdie putts from beyond 20 feet — a 26-footer on par-4 12th and a 21-footer on the par-3 third.
While the 29-year-old Clark and 28-year-old Hossler do not have a PGA Tour victory between them, both have several top-20 finishes this season. Clark finished fifth at the Valspar Championship. Hossler tied for 11th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Im and Mitchell also went bogey free with 10 birdies to remain one shot back at 25-under. Their highlights included Im’s 23-foot birdie putt on No. 3.
Tied for third were Vincent Norman and Matthias Schwab, Taylor Moore and Matthew NeSmith, and Nick Hardy and Davis Riley, three shots back.
All 35 teams to made the cut began the third round within six shots of one another. But just 12 teams were within six shots of the lead heading into today.
LPGA Tour
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Americans Allisen Corpuz and Angel Yin shared the Chevron Championship lead at 10-under 206 after the third round.
Corpuz and Yin each shot 5-under 67 at The Club at Carlton Woods in the major tournament that moved from the California desert to suburban Houston this year.
Corpuz started out strong, with birdies on four of the first five holes, including the first three. She had a chance to birdie the 18th in a bogey-free round, but her putt rolled just shy.
Yin had four birdies on the back nine, highlighted by one on the 18th that moved her into the tie for first.
Corpuz and Yin are both looking for their first LPGA Tour title, but the two have very different plans if they win this one today.
Saturday was a beautiful and sunny day after the two rain-soaked days forced delays at the tournament.