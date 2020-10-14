SUNBURY — Stefan Leitzel and Nathan Hartman each scored first-half goals to help Midd-West defeat Shikellamy 3-1 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer Tuesday.
Leitzel’s goal came just two minutes into the game for Midd-West (9-2-1 overall, 6-2-1 HAC-I) off an assist from Trey Wagner. Hartman scored with nine minutes left in the half off an assist from Nick Eppley. Eppley scored eight minutes into the second half off an assist from Preston Arbogast.
Cam Cowder scored the Braves (3-8-2, 2-6) goal on a penalty kick with 13 minutes left in the game.
Midd-West 3, Shikellamy 1
First half
MW-Stefan Leitzel (Trey Wagner), 38:00; MW-Nathan Hartman (Nick Eppley), 9:00.
Second half
MW-Nick Eppley (Preston Arbogast), 28:00; Shik-Cam Cowder (penalty kick), 13:00.
Shots: MW, 20-2; Corners: MW, 10-2. Saves: Shikellamy 17 (Ben Gross); Midd-West 1 (Josh Horst).
n Meadowbrook 2,
Maranatha Christian 1
MILTON — Jacob Reed and Gavin Millett scored first-half goals, and Michael Eager made them stand up for Meadowbrook Christian in a nonleague win over Maranatha Christian of Watsontown.
Reed and Millett scored at opposite ends of the first half, with Tyler Stokes assisting on Millett’s goal. Joel Sensinig scored just 54 seconds into the second half, but Eager made three saves to keep Meadowbrook in front.
Meadowbrook Christian 2,
Maranatha Christian 1
First half
Me-Jacob Reed, 6:06; Me-Gavin Millett (Tyler Stokes), 34:30.
Second half
Ma-Joel Sensinig, 40:54.
Shots: Me, 5-4. Corners: Me, 6-5. Saves: Maranatha 3; Meadowbrook Christian 3 (Michael Eager).