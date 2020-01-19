ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown used a huge fourth quarter to win a battle of undefeated Landmark Conference foes, 75-65, over Susquehanna on Saturday.
The Blue Jays (8-6 overall, 4-0 LC) trailed 51-47 entering the final stanza, but shot 61% (11-of-18) in the fourth quarter. Warrior Run graduate Madi Welliver tied the game at 53-53 with a bucket with 7:26 left, but Elizabethtown took control of the game with 13-0 run to open up a 66-53 lead.
Susquehanna (11-4, 3-1) cut the lead to eight twice, but never got any closer the rest of the way.
Lydia Lawson had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Elizabethtown.
Amalia Esposito had 16 points, and Amanda Lemire added 11 points for the River Hawks. Olivia Brandt chipped in 10 points, and Welliver was one of three Susquehanna players that finished with eight points.
Elizabethtown 75,
Susquehanna 65
Susquehanna (11-4)
Amalia Esposito 6-14 4-7 16; Olivia Brandt 4-9 0-0 10; Erin McQuillen 3-9 2-2 8; Nevin Hoenninger 4-11 0-0 8; Madi Welliver 4-7 0-0 8; Amanda Lemire 5-6 0-0 11; Alanna Connolly 2-4 0-0 4; Alexa Petrozzino 0-2 0-0 0; Kaitlyn Lynch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 6-9 65.
Elizabethtown (8-6)
Lydia Lawson 8-20 6-8 24; Angie Hawkins 6-13 2-6 16; Mikayla Ruth 6-11 1-4 14; Veronica Christ 4-14 1-2 8; Marissa Emlet 2-5 2-2 6; Rachel Christman 2-2 0-0 5; Clare Marchese 1-1 0-2 2; JIllian Nagy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 12-24 75.
Halftime: Susquehanna, 34-29. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 3-10 (Esposito 0-1; Brandt 2-3; McQuillen 0-3; Hoenninger 0-1; Lemire 1-1; Lynch 0-1); Elizabethtown 7-16 (Lawson 2-5; Hawkins 2-5; Ruth 1-2; Christ 1-3; Christman 1-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 39 (McQuillen 8); Elizabethtown 41 (Ruth 9). Assists: Susquehanna 13 (McQuillen 4); Elizabethtown 18 (Lawson 6); Steals: Susquehanna 6 (Hoenninger 2); Elizabethtown 8 (Christ 2, Nagy 2); Bocks: Susquehanna 1 (Hoenninger); Elizabethtown 3 (Christ 3). Turnovers: Susquehanna 16, Elizabethtown 9. Total fouls: Susquehanna 20, Elizabethtown 14. A: 130.