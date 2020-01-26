SUNBURY — Joe Masser scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to help Shamokin rally past Shikellamy, 55-44, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball Saturday.
The teams were tied at 36 after three quarters.
Mason Filarski had 11 points and four assists for the Indians, while Colin Seedor added 10 points and six rebounds. Masser also had 10 boards.
Davis Marshall paced the Braves with 18 points, while Jacob Hernandez chipped in 13.
Shamokin 55, Shikellamy 44
Shamokin 55
Masser 8 3-5 20, Michaels 0 1-2 1, Schiccatano 2 2-4 6, Filarski 5 0-0 11, Seedor 3 2-2 10, Reed 2 1-1 5. Totals 20 9-13 55.
3-point goals: Filarski 3, Seedor 2, Masser.
Did not score: Tarr, Frasch.
Shikellamy 44
Marshall 6 5-7 18, Stevens 1 0-0 2, Peifer 3 2-2 8, Luciano 1 0-0 3, Hernandez 5 2-2 13. Totals 16 9-11 44.
3-point goals: Marshall, Luciano, Hernandez.
Did not score: Minnier, Long, VanKirk, Blasius, Zechman, Deitrich, Hoffman, Amerman.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 10 11 15 19 — 55
Shikellamy 10 15 11 8 — 44
n Danville 64, Selinsgrove 41
SELINSGROVE — Jagger Dressler and Mavin James combined to score 38 points, leading Danville to the HAC-I win.
The Ironmen (11-6), who made 11 3-pointers, bolted to an 18-8 first-quarter lead, and led by 21 at halftime.
Dressler hit four 3s among his game-high 22 points. Ben Heim scored 12 points to pace Selinsgrove.
Danville 64, Selinsgrove 41
Danville (11-6) 64
Colton Sidler 0 1-4 1, Mavin James 6 2-3 16, Jack Smith 1 0-0 2, K.J. Riley 2 0-1 5, Jagger Dressler 9 0-0 22, Dante Harward 2 0-2 5, Mitch VandenHeuvel 1 0-0 2, Aiden Wiktor 0 2-2 2, Brady Hill 1 0-1 3, Carson Persing 2 0-0 6. Totals 24 5-13 64.
3-point goals: Dressler 4, James 2, Persing 2, Harward, Hill, Riley.
Did not score: Charlie Betz, Connor Kozick, Mason Raup, Zach Gordon, Dawson Follmer.
Selinsgrove 41
Brett Foor 2 0-0 5, Ben Heim 4 2-2 12, Evan Hoke 1 0-0 2, Dylan DeFazio 1 0-0 3, Randy Richter 0 0-1 0, Jaron Clark 2 0-0 6, Tyrell Gates 0 1-3 1, Ivan DeJesus 3 0-0 8, Spencer George 2 0-2 4. Totals 15 3-8 41.
3-point goals: Clark 2, DeJesus 2, Heim 2, Foor, DeFazio.
Did not score: Neil Slavishak, Bennett Beiler, Ethan Harris, Isaiah Ulrich, Ryan Reich, Theo Feiler.
Score by quarters
Danville 18 18 20 8 — 64
Selinsgrove 8 7 13 13 — 42
JV score: Danville 58-38. High scorers: D, Wiktor 12, Gordon 11.
n Mifflinburg 65,
Central Mountain 63
MILL HALL — Isaiah Valentine scored a game-high 24 points, including 11 in a tide-turning second quarter, as Mifflinburg held on to win a HAC crossover game.
The Wildcats scored 23 in the second to erase an early deficit and lead 35-31 at halftime. Dylan Doebler and Jake Young each added 13 points for Mifflinburg.
Mifflinburg 65,
entral Mountain 63
Mifflinburg 65
Dylan Doebler 5 1-2 13, Isaiah Valentine 10 1-3 24, Seth Kline 4 0-0 10, Dante Colon 2 1-1 5, Jake Young 5 3-4 13. Totals 26 6-10 65.
3-point goals: Valentine 3, Doebler 2, Kline 2.
Did not score: Rylee Stahl, Cannon Griffith.
Central Mountain 63
N. Long 4 2-3 10, J. Hanna 1 1-1 3, T. Adair 2 3-4 7, C. Soo 8 5-7 24, Z. Probst 2 1-3 6, E. Baker 4 1-2 11. Totals 22 13-20 63.
3-point goals: Soo 3, Baker 2, Probst.
Did not score: B. Gerlach.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 12 23 14 16 — 65
Central Mountain 16 15 20 12 — 63