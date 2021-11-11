MIDDLEBURG — Erich Hankamer has been telling his team all season that playing simple can lead to success on the soccer field.
That approach has paid off for the Mifflinburg girls, who are 20-1 and will face Archbishop Ryan on Saturday in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
“We’re a tactical team,” Mifflinburg senior Peyton Yocum said. “We play to feet. We have a lot of good players who can handle the ball at their feet rather than just kicking it.”
That simple passing was on clear display on the Wildcats’ second goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Eastern Lebanon County in the state first round. Mifflinburg strung together five passes, and five players touched the ball, which went from the left sideline all the way out to the right before coming back into the middle for a goal. All five passes were within 18 yards of ELCO’s goal.
“That’s how we dial things up,” Hankamer said. “It’s just working on the simplicity of the game. That’s something we’ve really focused on — playing the simple pass, play it fast, play it smart.”
The play started with Yocum on the ball, but the midfielder drew a double team near the corner flag on the left side of the goal. Yocum split the pair of defenders, and played a short pass to Avery Metzger.
“I was just trying to find an open player who could get it across, and Avery did what she needed to,” Yocum said.
“I just knew I had to get open,” Metzger said. “When you’re double-teamed, there’s not much you can do, but Peyton is so good at finding her way around any defender. ... I had to make myself available to give her an outlet pass.”
Metzger weighed her options, and decided to cross the ball to the front of the goal.
“We’ve had so much success this season on the wings, getting services in,” Hankamer said.
“I was just looking for anywhere inside the 6,” Metzger said. “What we specialize in is crossing and finishing off a cross. I knew someone would be there to either score or play it to someone else.”
Sarah Fritz received the cross, but wasn’t in a good position to turn and shoot, so she passed the ball out wide to Emily Walls on the right.
“That’s what we’ve been working on — getting it to the line and crossing it in,” Fritz said. “That’s where a lot of our goals have been coming from.”
As the ball went wide, Fritz readjusted her positioning to put herself in better position to score when the ball came back into the middle.
“I made sure I checked back, so I would be wide open and be able to score,” Fritz said.
“We’re always looking to get it wide and then get it across, that’s how we play,” Yocum said. “We play our wings very well.”
Walls saw Fritz making a run to get open in the center of the field, and saw the arrival of Taylor Beachy — who scored Mifflinburg’s opening goal — so she lofted a cross toward her two Wildcat teammates.
“I was just looking for anyone to get a touch onto it,” Walls said. “I saw two of my players, and was just hoping for the best.”
Beachy ran onto the end of the cross, and tipped it to Fritz, who slammed the ball into the back of the net.
“It was a great cross, but it was high and I couldn’t quite get my head or body on it,” Beachy said. “I was battling the defender for it, and I knocked it down. Sarah was there like she always is.”
That was the type of play that Hankamer said his team has bought into this season, which is part of what has made them so dangerous and so successful this season.
“We’re really good at simple passing,” Beachy said.
“We’re so good at finding the perfect pass,” Metzger added. “It all comes together so well.”