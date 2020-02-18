WORCESTER, Mass. — Andrew Funk scored 19 points — hitting five of Bucknell’s season-high-tying 15 3-pointers — and the Bison cruised past Holy Cross for a 69-48 Patriot Leage men’s basketball victory Monday.
Bucknell (11-17, 7-8 Patriot League) has three games remaining in the regular season.
John Meeks added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Avi Toomer scored 10 points to help Nathan Davis reach 100 victories at Bucknell in fewer games than any other head coach.
The 21-point win was Bucknell’s largest of the season, and the 48 points allowed was the team’s best defensive performance of the year. The Bison limited Holy Cross to 37% shooting for the game, and outscored the Crusaders 45-12 from the 3-point line.
Leading 30-25 at halftime, Bucknell took over in second half. Funk and Walter Ellis hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 17-5 run to start the half and give the Bison a commanding 47-30 lead.
The margin grew to as many as 23 after another Ellis triple made it 59-36 with 7:45 to play. Holy Cross answered with a quick 6-0 run before Meeks hit a step-back 3 late in the shot clock. Ellis hit one more trey, his third of the night and the team’s 15th, and the Bison were well on their way.
“This was a good, focused effort on short rest on the road,” Davis said. “We were getting stops on the defensive end, which helped us get out in transition some and get the ball moving around with some flow. We are going to need more inside scoring moving forward, but it was nice to see some shots fall. We want to be playing our best at this time of year, so it’s great to win two in a row and hopefully build some momentum heading to Lehigh.”
Eight of Bucknell’s 11 first-half field goals came from downtown, and that was the difference in its 30-25 halftime lead. Both teams went 11-for-28 from the field and 0-for-2 from the free-thrpw line, but the Bison went 8-for-18 from the arc compared to 3-for-10 for the Crusaders.
Funk equaled his career best with five treys, while Meeks set a new personal best with four. Ellis went 3-for-6 from deep, making him 9-for-14 in the last three games.
The Bison finished with a 39-34 rebounding edge, and forced 15 turnovers.
Matt Faw led the Crusaders (3-25, 2-13 PL) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Davis is now 100-62 in his fifth season as Bucknell’s coach. He is the fifth Bison coach to reach 100 wins, joining Charlie Woollum (318 wins), Pat Flannery (234), Dave Paulsen (134) and Malcolm Musser (110). Paulsen was previously the fastest to reach the 100-win mark, hitting the plateau in his 166th game.