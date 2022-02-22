SUNBURY — Tyler Bardo watched Shikellamy run away with the District 6 championship game after building an 11-point lead in the opening quarter at Bald Eagle Area High School in 2021.
However, he didn't feel the same would happen when Shikellamy scored the first 11 points against his Wildcats in the District 4/6 Class 5A semifinal Tuesday at Lockcuff Gymnasium.
"We honestly knew that those guys would come up fired up in the first four minutes," Bardo said. "A home game in the playoffs, a great atmosphere, we knew they'd be ready to play. Now, we certainly didn't want it to get to 11-0."
Central Mountain survived the early onslaught — thanks to 10 straight points by Jack Hanna to end the first quarter — took the lead for good midway through the second quarter, and cruised from there in a 68-53 victory over the Braves.
It's a frustrating ending to the season for Shikellamy, the No. 2 seed, which had won eight of its final nine games — the one loss coming by two points to Central Mountain — and hadn't scored fewer than 57 points in that stretch.
It took a 34-point second half just for the Braves to reach 53. Add in 17 turnovers, and the promising start turned into a long night for the Braves.
"Hanna is one of the leaders on that team, and when we concentrated on him — (Hayden) Pardoe got hot (the two combined for 42 points)," Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler said. "You can't give up 68 points in districts and expect to advance. That really hurt."
Central Mountain (12-11) will face Bellefonte, a 63-45 winner over Hollidaysburg in the other semifinal, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Mount Aloysius College. Shikellamy finishes the season at 15-8.
While Central Mountain limited the Braves to 37% shooting, Shikellamy couldn't keep the Wildcats off the board to make a comeback in the second half. Trailing by nine at halftime, Shikellamy didn't score consecutive baskets in the first six minutes of the second half. Central Mountain has topped 60 points in eight of its last 11 games, and won seven of its last nine games.
"That's been our biggest improvement this year, I think our points per game has gone up by 10 points as the year has gone on," Bardo said. "We started settling in (on offense), understanding what's a good shot for us, and making those shots."
The Braves might have been able to survive the duo of Hanna and McCloskey, but forward Ashton Probst had his best game of the season for the Wildcats. He entered the game averaging 5.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and finished with 16 points and eight boards. It was just Probst's second double-digit scoring contest over the last 16 games.
"Once (Ashton) settled down — he had a real shaky first four or five minutes — and was in on his second rotation, he really settled in," Bardo said. "What really gets him going is when he's active on the glass. He finds some easy buckets underneath because of that length, and it gives him some confidence."
The Wildcats' biggest advantage might have been on the inside with their length and quickness. Shikellamy outrebounded Central Mountain by one, but the Wildcats had a four-rebound advantage on the offensive glass, despite the Braves having two double-digit rebounders.
Hanna finished with 23 points to lead the Wildcats, while Pardoe finished with 19. Brett Gerlach didn't attempt a shot, but had six rebounds and three blocks for Central Mountain.
John Peifer had 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals in his final game at Lockcuff Gymnasium. Cameron Lenner added 10 points, while senior Kaden Hoffman finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
DISTRICT 4/6 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 5A SEMIFINAL
at Lockcuff Gymnasium, Shikellamy H.S.
NO. 3 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 68,
NO. 2 SHIKELLAMY 53
Central Mountain (12-11) 68
Jack Hanna 8 4-4 23; Hayden Pardoe 8 1-1 19; Cayde McCloskey 2 0-0 4; Ashton Probst 8 0-1 16; Levi Schelesinger 0 2-4 2; Essex Taylor 1 0-0 2; Owen Persun 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 7-10 68.
3-point goals: Hanna 3, Pardoe 2.
Did not score: Brett Gerlach, Hunter Hoy, Ethan Simmons, Connor Foltz, Griffin Redmon.
Shikellamy (15-8) 68
Ryan Williams 1 1-2 4; Cameron Lenner 5 0-0 10; John Peifer 6 2-2 16; Mason Deitrich 3 2-2 8; Kaden Hoffman 4 0-0 9; Scott Miller 2 0-0 4; Trey Wallace 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 7-8 53.
3-point goals: Peifer 2, Williams, Hoffman.
Did not score: Xavier Fashaw, Caleb Kashner, Jayel Antompietri.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain;10;18;16;24 — 68
Shikellamy;11;8;16;18 — 53