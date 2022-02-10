NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Christian scored the first 17 points of the game, Emily Garvin had 15 of her game-high 27 points in the first quarter, and the Warriors rolled to a 49-23 win over Montoursville in nonconference girls basketball Thursday.
The Warriors (15-3) led 21-2 after the first quarter, and stretched their advantage to 35-11 at halftime.
In addition to her 27 points, Garvin added six rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Anna Ulmer and Emma Ulmer each scored 11 points as only three Warriors scored in the win. Both Ulmers blocked three shots, and Anna grabbed eight rebounds, while Emma had six. Jenika Crum also had six rebounds in the win.
Montoursville (3-17), which was held to single digits in each quarter, was led by Jill Stone's seven points.
Northumberland Christian 49, Montoursville 23
Montoursville (3-17) 23
Alaina Marchioni 0 2-2 2; Kristen George 1 0-0 2; Shyanne Klemicki 0 1-2 1; Nyla Kutney 1 0-0 2; Jill Stone 1 4-4 7; Maddie Labatch 2 1-2 5; Sydnie Stone 2 0-0 4; Anna Baylor 0 0-2 0. Totals 7 8-12 23.
3-point goals: Stone.
Did not score: Reese Bainbridge, Emma Wood, Valerie Badger, Maddie Cohick, Ashlynn Loe.
Northumberland Christian (15-3) 49
Emily Garvin 10 6-6 27; Anna Ulmer 4 1-2 11; Emma Ulmer 5 0-0 11. Totals 19 7-8 49.
3-point goals: A. Ulmer 2, E. Ulmer, Garvin.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Aubrie Hostetter, Jenika Krum, Eden Treas, Kara Wilhelm, Emily McCahan, Caryssa Ressler.
Score by quarters
Montoursville;2;9;4;8 — 23
Northumberland Chr.;21;14;12;2 — 49