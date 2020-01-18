SUNBURY — Shikellamy jumped out to an 11-point lead after one quarter on its way to a 51-40 victory over Benton on Friday in nonconference girls basketball.
Tori Scheller scored six of her 11 points in a 16-5 first quarter for the Braves (9-3). Jordan Moten scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to help Shikellamy seal the win.
Emily Lockard led Benton (5-9) with 16 points.
Shikellamy 51, Benton 40
Benton (5-9) 40
Emily Lockard 4 8-10 16, Cecelia Aten 3 0-4 6, Abby Dougher 2 0-0 6, Evie Bowman 4 1-1 10, Willow Pursel 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 9-17 40.
3-point goals: Dougher 2, Bowman.
Did not score: Naomi Baker, Morgan Smith, Maggie Whitenight, Alyssa Cumberland.
Shikellamy (9-3) 51
Averi Dodge 2 0-0 4, Jordan Moten 7 3-10 19, Emma Bronowicz 3 0-0 6, Tori Smith 3 0-0 6, Tori Scheller 4 1-1 11, Brooke Snyder 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 4-11 51.
3-point goals: Moten 2, Scheller 2, Snyder.
Did not score: Paige Fausey.
Score by quarters
Benton 5 9 13 13 — 40
Shikellamy 16 7 13 15 — 51
n Selinsgrove 42,
Jersey Shore 31
SELINSGROVE — The Seals held the Bulldogs to nine first-half points, and went on to grab a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I victory.
Cierra Adams led Selinsgrove (5-8) with 13 points, and Lexy Gabrielson made three 3-pointers on her way to 12 points.
Aubrey Stetts scored a game-high 16 points for the Bulldogs (4-8).
Selinsgrove 42, Jersey Shore 31
Jersey Shore (4-8) 31
Bella Kriner 1 0-2 2, Devon Walker 0 1-2 1, Aubrey Stetts 5 6-8 16, Hailey Stetts 1 1-2 3, Sadie Griswold 2 5-9 9. Totals 9 13-23 31.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Brielle Hess, Delaney Herbst, Aubrey Schilling, Samantha Machmer.
Selinsgrove (5-8) 42
Lexy Gabrielson 3 3-4 12, Avery DeFazio 1 1-6 3, Lizzy Diehl 3 1-4 7, Kaitlin Shaffer 1 0-0 2, Emily Davis 2 1-2 5, Cierra Adams 4 5-6 13. Totals 14 11-22 42.
3-point goals: Gabrielson 3.
Did not score: Emma Atwood, Alyssa Latsha, MacKenzie Bailor, Veronica Stanford.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 4 5 12 10 — 31
Shikellamy 12 10 13 7 — 42
n Shamokin 56,
Montoursville 34
MONTOURSVILLE — The Indians outscored the Warriors 29-11 over the middle two quarters on their way to a HAC-II win.
Kaitlyn Dunn scored seven of her game-high 14 points over that span for Shamokin (8-8), and Sophie Rossnock put in eight of her 13 points in the middle two quarters.
MacKenzie Weaver scored eight of her team-high 10 points in the first quarter for Montoursville (3-10).
Shamokin 56, Montoursville 34
Shamokin (8-8) 56
Emma Tomcavage 3 0-0 8, Emma Kramer 1 0-0 2, Grace Nazih 5 0-0 12, Ari Nolter 3 0-2 7, Kaitlyn Dunn 4 3-4 14, Sophie Rossnock 4 5-5 13, Cassie Drumheiser 0 0-1 0. Totals 20 8-12 56.
3-point goals: Dunn 3, Tomcavage 2, Nazih 2, Nolter.
Did not score: Desiree Michaels, Madison Lippay, Emily Slanina.
Montoursville (3-10) 34
Alaina Marchioni 2 0-0 6, Shyanne Klemick 1 0-0 2, Kenna Mensinger 1 0-0 2, MacKenzie Weaver 3 2-4 10, Mackenzie Cohick 3 0-0 6, Madalyn Adams 2 3-6 8. Totals 12 5-10 34.
3-point goals: Marchioni 2, Weaver 2, Adams.
Did not score: Antone James.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 12 14 15 15 — 56
Montoursville 12 5 6 11 — 34
n Warrior Run 53,
Midd-West 27
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders jumped out to a 28-9 halftime lead and cruised to a HAC-II win.
Emily McKee scored a game-high 15 points to lead Warrior Run (10-4), which also got double-digit scoring from Jordan Hartman (13 points) and Sydney Hoffman (11).
Alexis Walter led the Mustangs (0-14) with 10 points.
Warrior Run 53, Midd-West 27
Midd-West (0-14) 27
Rylee Shawver 0 1-2 1, Zoe Webb 1 1-2 3, Bella Fave 3 3-5 9, Alexis Walter 3 4-7 10, Leah Ferster 1 0-1 2, Alyssa Snyder 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 9-17 27.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Mattie Spriggle, Chloe Sauer, Carmyn Markley, Alyssa Snyder.
Warrior Run (10-4) 53
Sydney Hoffman 4 1-2 11, Gracy Beachel 2 3-4 8, Jordan Hartman 4 2-4 13, Marissa Pick 1 0-0 2, Emily McKee 6 3-3 15, Katie Watkins 1 0-0 2, Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-13 53.
3-point goals: Hartman 3, Hoffman 2, Beachel.
Did not score: Lauren Watson, Leah Grow, Kaelyn Watson, Abby Evans, Holly Hollenbach, Peyton Meehan.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 6 3 12 6 — 27
Warrior Run 17 11 15 10 — 53
n Lourdes Regional 61,
Weatherly 34
WEATHERLY — The Red Raiders ourscored the Wreckers 23-5 in the first quarter to cruise to the Schuylkill League win.
Katie Sandri scored a game-high 20 points for Lourdes Regional (4-10). Emma Shimko added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders.
Lourdes Regional 61, Weatherly 34
Lourdes Regional (4-10) 61
Terri Reichard 1 0-1 2, Katie Sandri 8 0-0 20, Isabella Trilello 1 0-0 3, Chloe Rishel 1 1-2 3, Peyton Kehler 2 3-4 7, Emma Shimko 4 5-7 13, Meryl Czeponis 4 0-0 11, Emma Shaffer 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-14 61.
3-point goals: Sandri 4, Czeponis 3, Trilello.
Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Faithe Timmins, Jocelyn Olvany, Gabriella Coleman.
Weatherly 34
Emma Kane 2 3-6 7, Christal Kislan 0 1-2 1, Ashley James 6 7-8 19, Gianna Lowman 1 1-1 3, Madison Von Frish 1 2-2 4. Totals 10 14-19 34.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Taylor Cichon, Abby Paisley.
Score by quarters
Lourdes 23 13 13 12 — 61
Weatherly 5 8 14 7 — 34
n Northumberland Chr. 61,
Belleville Mennonite 24
NORTHUMBERLAND — The Warriors led 21-4 after the first quarter in a dominant Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Rebekah Hayner scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the opening period. Emily Garvin added 12 points, and Madalyn Snyder chipped in 11 for Northumberland Christian (9-4). Bethany Dressler added nine points and nine rebounds for the Warriors.
Northumberland Chr. 61,
Belleville Mennonite 24
Belleville Mennonite 24
Sydney Jerman 1 0-1 2, Julianna Hartzler 6 0-0 14, Natalie Yoder 4 0-1 8. Totals 11 0-2 24.
3-point goals: Hartzler 2.
Did not score: Catherine Hertzog, Chloe Renno, Miriam Stoltzfus.
Northumberland Chr. (9-4) 61
Rebekah Hayner 7 0-0 16, Kendra Schoeppner 1 0-0 2, Emma Treas 1 0-0 2, Jenika Krum 1 0-0 2, Madalyn Snyder 5 1-2 11, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 2 0-3 4, Ellianna Zwatty 1 0-0 2, Emily Garvin 6 0-0 12, Bethany Dressler 4 0-4 9, Emily McCahan 0 1-2 1. Totals 28 2-11 61.
3-point goals: Hayner 2, Dressler.
Did not score: Allison Miller.
Score by quarters
Belleville Mennonite 4 3 9 8 — 24
Norry Christian 21 12 14 14 — 61
n East Juniata 49,
Millersburg 13
MILLERSBURG — The Tigers held the Indians to three points in the first half as East Juniata grabbed a Tri-Valley League victory.
Alyssa Robinson hit four first-half 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 14 points for the Tigers (9-4). East Juniata led 31-3 at intermission. Thea Neimond added 12 points, and Paris Feltman chipped in 10 for the Tigers.
Jordan Mallon led the Indians (0-15) with six points.
East Juniata 49, Millersburg 13
East Juniata (9-4) 49
Cypress Feltman 0 1-2 1, Amara Brubaker 1 0-0 2, Paris Feltman 4 2-2 10, Clarye Guyer 1 0-4 2, Thea Neimond 2 8-12 12, Isabel Naylor 1 3-4 5, Leah Sankey 1 1-3 3, Alyssa Robinson 5 0-0 14. Totals 15 15-24 49.
3-point goals: Robinson 4.
Did not score: None.
Millersburg (0-15) 13
Jordan Mallon 3 0-0 6, Hannah Dyer 1 0-0 2, Mallory Strawser 0 1-2 1, Reilly Ferree 1 0-0 2, Emma Mavretic 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 1-2 13.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Bailey Strawser, Kierstyn Smith, Paige Rothermel, Sophia Miller, Kendall Garber.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 16 15 8 10 — 49
Millersburg 1 2 6 4 — 13
n Greenwood 51,
Susquenita 33
COVE — The Wildcats broke open a tie game at halftime in the second half, limiting the Blackhawks to 15 second-half points.
Alli Walton scored 16 points, while Kenedy Stroup and Alli Crocket each chipped in 13 for Greenwood (9-4 overall, 6-2 TVL).
Hailey Sherman had nine points for Susquenita (11-4, 7-3 TVL).
Greenwood 51, Susquenita 33
Greenwood (9-4) 51
Kenedy Stroup 2 8-10 13; Abby Taylor 2 0-1 4; Ella Brummer 2 0-0 5; Alli Crockett 5 1-1 13; Alli Walton 8 0-2 16. Totals 19 9-14 51.
3-point goals: Crockett 2, Stroup, Brummer.
Did not score: Jordan Stroup, Mercedees McNughton.
Susquenita (11-4) 33
Mardi Armstrong 3 0-0 6; Madi Blyler 3 0-2 6; Alana Boyer 2 0-0 5; Elisabeth Jones 2 0-0 4; Hailey Sherman 3 2-4 9; Taylor Portzline 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 2-4 33.
3-point goals: Boyer, Sherman, Portzline.
Did not score: Mady Fleisher, Samanth Wechsler, Lesley Jordan, Laurel Stuempfle, Hailey Lingle.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 7 11 16 17 — 51
Susquenita 8 10 6 9 — 33
n Central Columbia 60,
Lewisburg 24
LEWISBURG — Ellie Rowe scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Blue Jays to a big HAC-II win.
Jamie Fedorjaka scored 10 points to lead the Green Dragons (4-10), who shot 2-of-11 from the free-throw line.
Central Columbia 60,
Lewisburg 24
Central Columbia (10-5) 60
Gracia Eckenrode 2 0-0 5, Alyssa Boyd 3 0-0 8, Grace Klingerman 1 0-0 2, Ellie Rowe 7 0-0 19, Lauren Bull 4 0-0 8, Madeline Weatherill 1 1-2 3, Alison Groshek 1 1-2 3, Alyx Flick 2 2-2 7, Emmie Rowe 1 0-0 2, Amanda Brosious 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 4-6 60.
3-point goals: El. Rowe 5, Boyd 2, Eckenrode, Flick, Brosious.
Did not score: Nora Fritz, Olivia Hubler, Lindsey Bull, Maggie Vandermark.
Lewisburg (4-10) 24
Sophie Klibride 1 1-9 3, Jamie Fedorjaka 4 0-0 10, Gracie Murphy 1 0-0 2, Regan Llanso 2 1-2 5, Lauren Gross 0 0-2 0, Hope Drumm 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 2-11 24.
3-point goals: Fedorjaka 2.
Did not score: Maddie Materne, Kilee Gallegos, Alyssa Coleman, Tara Clark, Grace Hilkert.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 22 10 12 16 — 60
Lewisburg 5 13 4 2 — 24