DANVILLE — Heading into Monday’s Districts 4/6 Class 2A girls lacrosse championship, Danville coach Carlene Klena thought back to 2019, the last time the Ironmen lost a district final.
Danville was facing a senior-laden Bellefonte team that was enjoying its best season in program history.
“I thought that Bellefonte — because they have more seniority — could have more wisdom on the field,” Klena said. “I didn’t want to have a repeat of 2019 where we were expected to win and were taken by surprise.”
It didn’t take the Ironmen long to take control on their way to a 21-3 win. Addison Reidle flicked up the opening draw, and teammate Lucy Pickle controlled it. Pickle weaved her way down the field and scored 17 seconds into the game.
“We came out with the intensity we needed,” Klena said. “I have seen other times not do that, not just Danville, but from coaching all this time.
“It’s just nice to come out of the gate and see the people that you’re really putting pressure on be up to snuff. Addison has so much to take care of to possess that ball. Lucy has been the consummate poised athlete, every game.”
Seals make statementLewisburg defeated Selinsgrove 10-7 in the boys district final Monday, but one of the best plays of the game came from the Seals just three minutes in.
The Green Dragons seemed to have a good, early offensive chance, but Seals junior Trent Alba blocked a pass, scooped up the loose ball, and fired it ahead for a transition goal by Jake Keeney that gave Selinsgrove the early lead.
Selinsgrove also got a great running interception by senior Theo Feiler to stop a dangerous Lewisburg offensive possession late in the third quarter.
Those were two of a handful of standout defensive plays by the Seals in front of goalie Kevin Gearhart, who finished with eight saves.
“Kevin played a great game,” Lewisburg senior Evan Gilger said. “I want to shout him out. He’s a great goalie, and keeps the ball out of the net.”
Next-level challengeWhile the Danville girls are 7-2 in district finals, the Ironmen enter next Tuesday’s state opener with a 1-6 record in the PIAA playoffs.
“We match up really well against certain teams, not so much against others,” Klena said. “We’re going to go for the win. We’re the underdog, but we’re going to go all-out and leave it all on the field.
“That’s where we want to head. We want to be competitive at that level. It’s great to have the opportunity to try.”
The Ironmen (13-2) have been focused on improving throughout the season to be prepared for this opportunity.
“We’re very prepared,” senior Kyra Welliver said. “We focused this season on certain plays. We worked this whole season with a mindset that we’re eventually going to come up against teams we’ll have to work really hard against.
“We played teams from different leagues to try to prepare ourselves for that.”
Danville also used that mentality during games it won easily, including the district final.
“Our mindset was really on preparing for the next game,” junior Sarah Thompson said. “We know we’re going to be up against some tough competition. We have the mindset that we’re up against ourselves, so we can’t play down to any competition.”
Danville will play the loser of tonight’s District 3 final between Twin Valley and York Catholic. Twin Valley beat the Ironmen in last year’s state first round, but Klena said she thinks her team is better prepared for the state level this season.
“We have three seniors, so we don’t have a lot of upperclassmen,” Klena said. “I’d like more seniority on the team, but I’m happy with the character of this team that the seniors have led.
“We possessed the ball on the draw in that state game last year. We had not done that before. If we can, maybe, score some goals, we can get some momentum.”
Defense key for LewisburgSelinsgrove wasn’t the only team to make good defensive plays in front of its goalie in the boys final.
Jimmy Bailey made 10 saves for the Green Dragons, and he got some help in front.
Matt Spaulding, who scored three goals, blocked a Selinsgrove shot that seemed destined for the back of the net.
One of Lewisburg’s best defensive plays came with just more than three minutes to play as the Seals were aggressively pushing forward. Junior Jack Kilbride made a good check that forced a turnover, which cost the Seals at least 40 seconds as they tried to make a furious rally.
“It’s really, really important to look at their hips,” Kilbride said. “They can’t go anywhere without their hips. You’ve got to keep your stick on their hands, and force them to make a bad pass.”
Eight-meter prowessDanville allowed more eight-meter shots due to violations in the circle than it might have liked in the final, but the Ironmen made sure Bellefonte couldn’t capitalize on them.
The Red Raiders converted only one of approximately 10 eight-meter shots into a goal, as the Ironmen got a stick in the way before the shot was even released in most cases.
“We practice that a lot,” Thompson said. “We’ve been working on getting rid of the false step that a lot of people do at the beginning, and going right into it. That helps cut them off.”