DANVILLE — Linae Williams and tough defense early helped Danville jump out to a lead it never relinquished Thursday.
Williams scored a game-high 22 points in a 56-45 win over Southern Columbia in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls basketball action.
“Linae is a mismatch because she can hit the 3, and if you go guard the 3, she’ll go by you,” said Danville coach Steve Moser. “She is very good from the baseline. You have to honor that and then she hits the 3.”
One of Williams’ treys came early in the opening quarter to help the Ironmen built an early double-digit lead.
The Ironmen (11-2) allowed just two field goals in the opening quarter while also forcing eight Southern Columbia turnovers to grab an early 13-5 lead.
“We didn’t come out ready. We knew what they were going to do,” Southern Columbia coach Bill Callahan said. “Steve has been here a long time. It’s a 2-3 matchup zone. We knew what was coming, but we didn’t handle it correctly.”
Moser said: “You always want to get out of the gate early. They punched us in the gut a couple times, but each time we responded really well.”
Southern Columbia (9-6) fought back early in the second quarter, getting the ball down low Ally Griscavage and Rilyn Wisloski to gain an advantage physically. That allowed the Tigers to go on a run aided by 3-pointers from both Faith Callahan and Grace Callahan.
Southern Columbia closed the gap to a one-possession game — trailing Danville 21-19 — but a late second-quarter run pushed Danville back ahead, thanks to three straight field goals by Emily Heath.
“Give the credit to Danville,” coach Callahan said. “When we cut the lead down to 21-19, I thought we had a shot. But their seniors came out and played really well tonight. You have to give them all the credit in the world.
Heath had a career-high 15 points, adding eight rebounds. Corinna Petrus recorded a double-double in the victory, scoring 13 points while adding 11 boards. The 11 rebounds were a game-high.
“We got key contributions, especially from Emily Heath tonight. Emily played super well tonight,” Moser said. “Defensively, we were able to adjust to their inside game. We got good help defensively. Our guards dropped really well.”
Danville took a nine-point lead into the halftime break and were able to expand that lead in the third quarter. Williams had her biggest quarter of the game, finding success driving the baseline on her way to four field goals and a pair of free throws for 10 points.
Holding a 16-point advantage through three quarters, the Ironmen coasted to their fourth consecutive victory.
Freshman Ava Novak led the Tigers with 11 points, while Wisloski grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
“I don’t know that there is any team that plays a tougher schedule than we do,” said coach Callahan. “It’s a learning experience for all of our freshman. I don’t get mad because these are teaching moments.”
Loren Gehret and Morgan Marks led the Tigers in assists with three apiece.
“Coming in here against a great Danville team, our main goal was to play tough,” said coach Callahan. “We’re very young. We’ll get some practice time and figure this out. We’ll be fine.”
DANVILLE 56, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 45
Danville (11-2) 56
Olivia Outt 0 2-3 2, Kylee Cush 1 0-0 2, Emily Heath 5 5-6 15, Corina Petrus 5 3-5 13, Melane Egan 1 0-0 2, Linae Williams 9 2-2 22. Totals 21 12-16 56
3-point goals: Williams 2
Did not score: Riley Meloney, Ella Dewald, Savannah David,
Southern Columbia (9-6) 45
Faith Callahan 3 0-0 9, Grace Callahan 2 0-0 6, Ally Griscavage 2 3-5 7, Morgan Marks 2 0-0 4, Loren Gehret 1 0-0 2, Ava Novak 4 3-4 11, Rilyn Wisleski 3 0-1 6. Totals: 17 6-10 45
3-point goals: F. Callahan 3, G. Callahan 2
Did not score: Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia`5`15`11`14 — 45
Danville`13`15`18`10 — 56
JV: Danville, 50-47