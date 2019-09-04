The Daily Item
MILTON — Milton scored all of its goals in an 11-minute span of the first half to knock off Central Mountain, 4-1, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer action on Tuesday.
Leah Bergey had a goal and an assist for the Black Panthers. Janae Berge, Aleix Berge and Ryan Roush also scored for Milton. Taylor Snyder had two assists, while Leah Walter added an assist.
n Lourdes Regional 3,
North Schuylkill 3
ASHLAND — Katie Sandri scored twice for the Red Raiders in the Schuylkill League draw.
Sandri opened the scoring, and Tori Lindemuth put Lourdes ahead 2-0 in the first half. Sandri scorded a second-half goal to put Lourdes ahead 3-2.
Lourdes’ Emily Shaffer made seven saves in goal.
n East Juniata 13,
Millersburg 0
MILLERSBURG — Thea Neimond scored four goals and had three assists, Kierstyn Fogle added three goals, and the Tigers cruised to the Tri-Valley League win.
East Juniata (1-0) led 9-0 at halftime.
East Juniata 13, Millersburg 0
First half
EJ-Thea Neimond, 5:44; EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 8:31; EJ-Fogle, 24:11; EJ-Neimond (Madison McDonald), 24:52; EJ-Neimond, 25:43; EJ-Neimond (Fogle), 27:29; EJ-McDonald, 36:57; EJ-Alyssa Robinson (Neimond), 37:46; EJ-Fogle (Cypress Feltman), 39:30.
Second half
EJ-Clarye Guyer, 64:05; EJ-Marisa Coudriet (Neimond), 68:30; EJ-Hailey Wileman (Neimond), 74:30; EJ-Paris Feltman, 77:00.
Shots: EJ, 22-3. Corners: EJ, 3-0. Saves: Millersburg 9; East Juniata 3 (Brianna Henry).
n Northumberland Chr. 8,
Juniata Mennonite 1
McALISTERVILLE — Emily Garvin scored four goals, Emma Daku-Treas scored three, and the Warriors controlled the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association contest.
Northumberland Christian 8,
Juniata Mennonite 1
First half
NC-Emma Daku-Treas (Emily Garvin), 5:10; NC-Daku-Treas (Garvin), 18:00; NC-Garvin (Samantha Hudson), 31:00; NC-Garvin (Daku-Treas), 32:00; NC-Garvin (Callan Heise), 34:00; NC-Garvin (Eden Daku-Treas), 39:00.
Second half
NC-Em. Daku-Treas (PK), 52:00; NC-Aubrie Hostetter (Hudson), 66:00; JM-Anna Taylor, 77:00.
Shots: NC, 19-1. Corners: T, 4-4. Saves: Northumberland Christian 0 (Rebekah Hayner); Juniata Mennonite 7 (Rachael Delancey).