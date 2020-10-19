The Daily Item
DANVILLE – After Danville wrapped its 46-0 win over Bloomsburg on Friday, the thoughts of the Ironmen turned to the District 4 Class 3A playoffs.
Danville hopes its done enough to keep its No. 2-seed, and play a home semifinal at Ironmen Stadium on Oct. 30, and won’t play a game next week due to the cancellation of Mount Carmel’s season.
“We can condition a bit. We’ll lift some weights and watch some film,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “I’d like to work on some situational stuff on the field, that we normally wouldn’t have time for during the season. It’s unique.
“I’ve never had a bye in high school football. We’ll use it to lick our wounds and get everybody ready for a home playoff game in two weeks.”
Both sophomore Carson Persing and senior Brady Hill felt it will be good for the Ironmen to take the week off.
“It will be great to get some rest in and really prepare for the playoffs,” Persing said.
“I think we need it to rest up,” Hill said. “We have some minor injuries that will get a chance to heal, and be fully ready to go for the playoffs.”
— Todd Hummel
Kick it or pick it (up)?
The buzz in Selinsgrove right after Friday night’s 9-7 win over Central Mountain — even at the next morning’s field hockey game at Bolig Field — was the Seals’ decision to kick the go-ahead field goal on fourth-and-1 from the Wildcats’ 5.
Selinsgrove trailed 7-6 when its defense forced a punt to midfield with 8:49 left in the game. The Seals quickly moved downfield, helped by a 15-yard penalty (blocking below the waist on an reverse run) and their only pass completion of the game — 9 yards from Coy Bastian to Scott Kissinger.
On third down inside the 10, Brandon Hile ran off tackle and slipped down just short of the marker, leaving Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks with a tough decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 or try a 22-yard field goal for the lead.
“We 100 percent thought about it,” Hicks said. “Credit to the guys that are on the headsets with me, because I’m going, ‘What do you think? What do you think? What do you think?’ And there were a couple: ‘Man, we can make this.’
“It was Chip Moll who said, ‘We gotta kick it, man.’ I said, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ The kick was the right move. It ended up being the game-winner.”
Kyle Ruhl had attempted a 42-yarder late in the third quarter that had plenty of leg but drifted wide to the left. The senior’s pressure-packed chance from the left hash was boomed through the uprights with 5:36 to play.
Selinsgrove moved to 3-3 with the win, and created an opportunity to overtake Shamokin for the No. 2 seed in District 4 Class 4A on Friday at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
However, an offense that has struggled at times this season would have relished the chance to convert fourth-and-1 and win Friday’s game with a touchdown.
“The coaches know what they’re doing, for sure. We trust them, so you can’t really argue it,” Bastian said. “But I think I could have got the first down on a quarterback sneak or a fullback dive or something.”
— Scott Dudinskie
Rounding into form
One of Brennan’s biggest concerns coming into the season was the Danville defense. The Ironmen gave up 206 points in their seven-game losing streak to end 2019, but that’s changed in 2020.
The Ironmen allowed just 21 points — Montoursville scored a touchdown on an interception, kick return and a fumble return — to the returning District 4 champion Warriors.
Since that contest on Oct. 2, the Ironmen have allowed just one touchdown — a short field after a fumble against Central Columbia — are allowing just 1.8 yards per carry.
— Todd Hummel
High degree of difficulty
Selinsgrove wasn’t out of the woods after taking a 9-7 lead on Central Mountain in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats had more than five minutes to work with — and only half a field to cover due to the Seals’ best-laid plan going awry.
Hicks called for a squib kick following the go-ahead field goal, wishing to keep the ball away from Central Mountain’s Peyton Johnson. The Wildcats senior had a 27-yard return on a first-half kickoff, and Hicks figured a squib to the line of players in front of him around the 30-yard line would be “a lot less scary.”
The kick, however, was struck hard and drilled a Central Mountain player near midfield. It was immediately covered, giving the Wildcats the ball at their 48-yard line.
The ensuing drive ended with Selinsgrove forcing a missed field-goal attempt in the final minute.
— Scott Dudinskie