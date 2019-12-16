The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr scored a career-high 35 points and Daniel Oturu had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Minnesota toppled undefeated and third-ranked Ohio State 84-71 on Sunday night.
WOMEN
n No. 1 Stanford 71,
Ohio State 52
STANFORD, Calif. — Haley Jones had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in helping Stanford beat Ohio State.
Kiana Williams, Lexi Hull and Fran Belibi each added 13 points for the Cardinal (9-0).
n No. 5 South Carolina 85,
Purdue 49
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Destanni Henderson scored 15 points, and South Carolina used a strong defensive effort to rout Purdue.
The Gamecocks (10-1), returning to the court after a week off due to exams, showed no signs of rust, opening up a 26-13 lead after the opening quarter.
n No. 7 Louisville 67,
No. 14 Kentucky 66
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kylie Shook scored five consecutive points to put Louisville ahead, and the Cardinals withstood a late charge by Kentucky for a hard-fought victory.
n No. 8 Florida State 74,
St. John’s 70
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nausia Woolfolk scored a season-high 25 points, Kiah Gillespie had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Florida State held off St. John’s.
n No. 9 N.C. State 62, Elon 49
RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as North Carolina State overcame a sluggish opening three quarters to beat Elon.
n No. 10 UCLA 68, Pacific 57
LOS ANGELES — Japreece Dean and Michaela Onyenwere each scored 19 points, and Charisma Osborne added 17 to lead UCLA over Pacific.
n No. 11 Texas A&M 72,
Houston 43
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, two other players had double-doubles, and Texas A&M beat Houston to give Gary Blair his 800th win as a head coach.
n No. 12 Indiana 93,
Youngstown State 56
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ali Patberg scored 15 of her season-high 18 points in the second half as Indiana raced away from Youngstown State.
n No. 19 Michigan State 94, Morehead State 48
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Julia Ayrault had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Michigan State overwhelmed Morehead State.
n No. 20 Missouri State 79,
Missouri 72
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jasmine Franklin scored 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, and Missouri State beat Missouri.
n No. 21 Arkansas 99,
Northwestern State 39
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Amber Ramirez knocked down 7-of-12 3-pointers for her game-high 21 points as Arkansas rolled past Northwestern State.