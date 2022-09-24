DANVILLE — Spectators jammed Ironmen Stadium on Friday, streaming in long before kickoff and turning stretches of the Route 11 berm into a parking lot.
Fans from both sides questioned whether unbeaten Danville could finally beat Southern Columbia after 12 long years, or if the anticipated matchup would careen like the Tigers' 52-point win a season ago.
Zach Gordon had the answer, playing perhaps the game of his life on a night when it could be framed in a most special context.
The Ironmen's senior quarterback passed for 230 yards and four touchdowns, ran for 111 yards and two scores, and punctuated his team's stunning 49-14 victory with a fourth-quarter interception.
Danville junior Aaron Johnson added 210 yards of offense and three TDs, senior Carson Persing snared a pair of scoring passes, and Danville posted its first win in the series since Oct. 15, 2010.
"We've had a knack for making big plays, and lots of guys can make them. Tonight, it appeared to be Zach Gordon and Aaron Johnson's turn, along with other guys, but they're huge," said Ironmen coach Mike Brennan, whose team moved to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in Division II of the Heartland Athletic Conference.
"One of the things that was important for us was winning games that people didn't think we could win, winning games that, in the past, we didn't have the mental toughness to win. So tonight was mental, as much as physical — the mental toughness for third-down conversions, the grit. I think it means a lot that we have the confidence to know that we can win a big game."
Southern Columbia (3-2, 1-2) forged a 14-all tie with 1:46 to play in the first half, but Danville beat the halftime horn with a go-ahead touchdown that sparked a string of 35 unanswered points. The Ironmen had four scoring plays of 40 yards or more, all of them while building a 42-14 lead after three quarters.
"We allowed way too many big plays," said Tigers coach Jim Roth. "I thought coming in if we controlled (Danville halfback Ty Brown-Stauffer) pretty well in the running game we'd be in pretty good shape overall because I felt we could match up well enough in coverage and in the secondary that we wouldn't give up those big plays. Obviously, that's not the way things went."
Southern, which had won eight straight in the series and has a 30-22-1 advantage overall, lost senior halfback Wes Barnes to an apparent arm injury midway through the first quarter. Braeden Wisloski did much of the Tigers' heavy lifting on offense, rushing for 184 yards and two TDs. However, he averaged less than half of his 16-yard per-carry average (7.6) and popped only one run of longer than 10 yards when the outcome was in doubt.
"We know he was the home-run hitter and he was the guy who had a chance to beat us," said Brennan. "So it was a challenge, because he makes you work, but defending (Loyalsock's) Davion Hill last week got us primed up a little bit for defending him. We had two big tests the last two weeks, and tonight was certainly a great effort by our kids."
It took a game such as the one Gordon had to overshadow a defense that surrendered only two touchdowns to the five-time defending Class 2A state champions, stopping them on downs twice, forcing two punts and creating two turnovers.
Gordon was 9-of-10 passing, hitting his first two throws for long touchdowns on third-down plays in the opening quarter. His dart to Carson Persing on a third-and-8 curl was just beyond a diving Wisloski's fingertips and was taken 56 yards to the end zone, while a slant on third-and-9 to Johnson went 68 yards for a 14-7 lead.
"We knew that those quick throws were going to be there," he said. "It's not a hard throw. All I've got to do is put it in a spot where they can catch it, and they both made a guy miss and did the rest of the work.
"It's awesome. You could see the stadium go crazy (and) our sideline go nuts. When we do that, we get the whole team behind us. We're flying around on defense, everybody's excited, and it just translates. It was like a big snowball."
Wisloski's second TD run of the half — a 3-yard bolt over the right side behind senior linemen Chris Treshock and Brett Horton — tied the score 14. The Ironmen took over with 1:38 to play and drove 77 yards on six plays, with Gordon's pinpoint pass to Johnson on an intermediate crossing route covering the final 41 yards with 6.5 seconds showing.
"We were patient with it all game — we didn't want to give them the ball back really quick — so we made sure we were making progress before we took our shots," said Brennan, "but that score before the half, I thought, was really important."
Gordon made the third quarter into a highlight reel, running for 25- and 45-yard touchdowns, and throwing a 14-yard bullet to a diving Persing in the back of the end zone. It was a spectacular performance, particularly on a night when Danville recognized Suicide Prevention Month with a moment of silence at halftime for families affected by suicide. Gordon lost his younger brother, Jason, in 2019, a tragedy central to students' creation and the school's sponsorship of the Students Preserving Mental Health Club.
"I accept that it happened ... and some people say that they use it for motivation and things like that, but it doesn't really (mean that for me)," Gordon said. "I realize that life's a lot bigger than football, so everything I do on the field I just try to glorify God. I'm a big believer. It's great to win, but I'm not here to play football. I'm here to serve Him."
DANVILLE 49, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 14
Southern Columbia (3-2, 1-2);7;7;0;0 — 14
Danville (5-0, 3-0);14;7;21;7 — 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D-Carson Persing 56 pass from Zach Gordon (Aaron Johnson kick), 9:05
SC-Braeden Wisloski 6 run (Isaac Mikel Carter kick), 4:59
D-Johnson 68 pass from Gordon (Johnson kick), 1:51
Second quarter
SC-Wisloski 3 run (Carter kick), 1:46
D-Johnson 41 pass from Gordon (Johnson kick), 0:06.5
Third quarter
D-Gordon 25 run (Johnson kick), 8:35
D-Persing 14 pass from Gordon (kick failed), 7:02
D-Gordon 45 run (Johnson run), 2:44
Fourth quarter
D-Johnson 5 run (Johnson kick), 1:44
TEAM STATISTICS
;SCA;D
First downs;14;17
Rushes-yards;40-215;34-244
Passing yards;101;230
Comp.-att.-int.;8-16-1;9-11-0
Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;3-35;2-11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Braeden Wisloski 24-184, 2TDs; Wes Barnes 3-20; Louden Murphy 9-9; Brayden Andrews 1-7; Brady Arnold 1-(-2); Gavin Krebs 2-(-3). Danville: Zach Gordon 6-111, 2TDs; Aaron Johnson 8-68, TD; Ty Brown-Stauffer 17-56; Carson Persing 3-9.
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Blake Wise 8-15-1, 101 yards; Anthony Martino 0-1-0. Danville: Gordon 9-10-0, 230 yards, 4TDs; Team 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Murphy 3-45; Wisloski 2-9; Kyle Christman 1-25; Ryan Kerstetter 1-13; Jake Toczylousky 1-9. Danville: Johnson 5-142, 2TDs; Persing 2-70, 2TDs; Mason Raup 2-18.