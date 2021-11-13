DANVILLE — For a player who ran for four touchdowns and passed for another Friday, the work Zach Gordon did above his neck was just as impactful.
Danville's junior quarterback, who returned to the field after missing six games due to an injury, made a number of pivotal decisions with the ball in the District 4 Class 3A semifinal game against Loyalsock.
Three of his biggest calls occurred in the second quarter, leading to a pair of touchdowns that spurred the top-seeded Ironmen to a 42-21 win over the No. 4 Lancers that avenged a regular-season loss.
"Zach Gordon's a brilliant kid," said Danville coach Mike Brennan. "He understands everything, totally dialed-in to our offense and has a great grasp of it, and he's got a lot of savvy.
"I really felt that Zach Gordon coming back on both sides of the ball was going to be a tremendous lift for us. He was outstanding tonight."
In addition to Gordon's five touchdown plays, Ironmen junior halfback Ty Stauffer ran for 199 yards and a score to spearhead an attack that rolled up 350 yards on the ground.
Defending champion Danville (7-4) earned a title game rematch against third-seeded Montoursville (7-5), a 17-14 winner over Milton in the other semifinal. The Ironmen beat the Warriors 35-14 on Oct. 1.
Loyalsock (7-5) was the first team to beat Danville this season, a Week 4 battle during which the Ironmen lost Gordon. His return Friday to the secondary helped limit Lancers game-breaker Rian Glunk to just 18 yards on a pair of first-half receptions, and was key to a 28-point run after the Ironmen fell behind 7-0.
Tyler Gee, who was 20-of-31 for 243 yards, hit Naz Smith with a 20-yard TD pass midway through the first quarter. Danville answered with a nine-play series fueled by Stauffer's running and capped by a Gordon sneak into the end zone.
Early in the second quarter, on a drive highlighted by Aaron Johnson's 33-yard catch-and-run, Danville faced third-and-6 from the Loyalsock 15. The Ironmen called for a screen pass, and, after the snap, Gordon immediately read that the defense had it covered. He quickly tucked the ball and, using the play's downfield blocking, raced 15-yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
"Coach said if it wasn't there, just to throw it into the ground," he said. "But, I mean, I didn't really want to throw it into the ground and just waste a play, so I tried to make the most out of it."
The Ironmen forced Loyalsock's third consecutive punt with less than two minutes to play in the half, and put together a remarkable 61-yard scoring drive.
Gordon made the decision to run out of a dropback for a first down from midfield. Then, after running another keeper 10 yards to the Loyalsock 27, he fired an incomplete pass to Mason Raup in triple-coverage in the end zone.
The next play was almost a carbon copy, a deep post pattern that all-state receiver Carson Persing dove to catch just inches off the turf with two Lancers defenders in his wake. The PAT made it 21-7 with 6.9 seconds left in the half.
"We knew before that drive if we put a touchdown on the board it was going to be really tough for them to come back knowing we got the ball first in the second half," said Persing. "We knew we were running low on time, but Zach's a great quarterback. He stepped up in the pocket and made a great throw, I made a great catch and that was probably one of the biggest back-breakers there is.
"They were going (to the half) down seven, and just to put another one in definitely was heart-breaking for them."
Danville ran both of its last two plays of the half with a three-receiver set to the right of the formation, and Brennan said there were crossing patterns to pick up yardage for a field-goal attempt. Gordon, instead, opted for the dagger to a receiver who is 15 yards shy from 3,000 in his career.
"We've been running that play since middle school; it's tried-and-true," Gordon said. "I know that he's going to get open; I've just got to put in a good spot. I thought he wasn't going to get there when I threw it, but he made an incredible catch.
"The impact of that? The whole momentum swung."
Brennan agreed.
"I said twice during the drive, 'Field goal get ready! Field goal get ready!'" Brennan admitted. "We did take a few shots earlier, but then we started to think about underneath stuff to get ourselves into field goal position. We were able to hit that one, and I'm glad we did because it really changed the complexion of the game.
"Going in 14-7 or 17-7 is one thing, but 21-7 is totally different."
Stauffer broke the first play of the second half 45 yards to the red zone, and Gordon's second 1-yard sneak of the game made it 28-7.
Loyalsock cashed in terrific field position following a poor punt to pull within 28-14 midway through the third quarter. The Ironmen answered with 58-yard march, keyed by Johnson's 30-yard bolt and capped by a 3-yard Stauffer run.
"We felt tonight it was really important that we ran the football," said Brennan, whose team averaged nearly 7 yards per carry.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A SEMIFINAL
DANVILLE 42, LOYALSOCK 21
Loyalsock (7-5);7;0;7;7 — 21
Danville (7-4);7;14;14;7 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
L-Naz Smith 20 pass from Tyler Gee (Evan Anderson kick), 4:06
D-Zach Gordon 1 run (Aaron Johnson kick), 27.1
Second quarter
D-Gordon 15 run (Johnson kick), 6:25
D-Carson Persing 27 pass from Gordon (Johnson kick), 6.9
Third quarter
D-Gordon 1 run (Johnson kick), 9:09
L-Davion Hill 3 run (Anderson kick), 3:42
D-Ty Stauffer 3 run (Johnson kick), 37.5
Fourth quarter
D-Gordon 4 run (Johnson kick), 4:35
L-Brendan Clark 2 pass from Gee (Anderson kick), 2:16
TEAM STATISTICS
;L;D
First downs;16;21
Rushes-yards;21-81;51-351
Passing yards;243;83
Passing;20-31-0;6-13-0
Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0
Penalties-yards;12-83;8-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Loyalsock: Davion Hill 15-55, TD; Tyler Gee 7-16. Danville: Ty Stauffer 28-199, TD; Aaron Johnson 8-78; Zach Gordon 11-53, 4 TDs; Mason Raup 1-10; Carson Persing 1-6; Cameron Kiersch 1-6; Team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Loyalsock: Gee 20-31-0, 243 yards, 2 TDs. Danville: Gordon 6-13-0, 83 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Loyalsock: Rian Glunk 8-120; Hill 6-46; Naz Smith 2-46, TD; Brendan Clark 3-25, TD; Jerval Weeks-Shuler 1-6. Danville: Persing 3-30, TD; Johnson 1-33; Hayden Winn 1-16; Raup 1-4.