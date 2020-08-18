I don’t think it was too long ago — let me check my calendar of sports events to cover — that I wrote a column that said somebody make a decision and lead.
It was published 10 days ago.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) seems very confident that fall sports can be held — both Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi and assistant Executive Director Melissa Mertz have used the word “comfortable” — even though Governor Tom Wolf has been very clear — though it’s a recomendation and not a mandate — he doesn’t think sports should be played in the state of Pennsylvania until January 2021.
If someone thought waiting all this time would clear things up, it has not. The Pennsylvania GOP said on Monday that the Department of Health told them that the governor’s recomendation came “without The Department of Health having any corresponding data to justify their decision,” according to House majority leader Kerry Benninghoff.
It’s another in a long line of miscommunications in this whole process. For a pair of people in public life, I don’t think Wolf or Dr. Rachel Levine, the Secretary of Health, communicate their thoughts very well. Wolf’s comment about sports interferring with school sounds tone deaf on the surface, but I think what he was trying to say was we should be worried about keeping the kids safe in school before we get back to sports.
I shouldn’t have to interpret what Wolf is saying, though, and I think that is why are in the situation we are in. Athletes, coaches and parents are wondering what the heck is going on, while the supposed adults in the room argue semantics.
Wolf, the PIAA and several state senators have all said it should be up to the individual school districts, but again they argue rather than realizing they are all saying essentially the same thing.
Here is greatest fear in this whole situation: I feel like this has become a game between the Governor’s office and the PIAA. I do think both think they are right. I think the PIAA decides to play fall sports on Friday, but I think as soon as that is announced Wolf turns his recommendation into a mandate.
I still don’t know how I feel about this. My daughter heads back to school on Wednesday at Selinsgrove, and I’m fairly comfortable. I look at the numbers, and I feel comfortable.
Then you see the schools that have had to shut down because of coronavirus scares. I’m not even talking about the Mifflinburg and Lewisburg shutdowns last week.
The new combined teams at Millersburg and Upper Dauphin needed to shut down until Aug. 31. An Upper Dauphin boys soccer athlete tested positive and was in contact with members of the Millersburg team in that time. Then there was a separate confirmed case in the Millersburg girls soccer team, forcing the shutdown, according to a statement released by the school districts.
I just hope we are making the right choices in all facets of life when it comes to this virus.
I’ve said thoughout this mess, that I think the final resolution throughout all of this comes from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the state Senate.
So even if my doomsday scenario about Wolf putting his foot down if the PIAA votes to start sports on Aug. 24 is correct, I really think the legislature is prepared to do something, even as soon as today.
The PIAA legislative oversite committee meets today at 11 a.m. to hear testimony from school superintendents, coaches and athletic directors on how to resume school sports safely this fall. The meeting will be livestreamed on http://PASenateGOP.com.
This whole debate about the PIAA powers during this pandemic brings me to a question I’ve been think about recently. The PIAA stance on boundary versus non-boundary schools has been quite clear, but they have no real authority to do much about it.
I wonder if it will be even harder when this pandemic is over — and things go back to some semblance of normal — if it will be even harder to convince critics that the PIAA has no power in this debate.
It’s hard to go against Wolf in one debate, then come back, and say a year later you don’t have the power to do something unilaterally.