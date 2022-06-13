When recent Bucknell graduates Andrew Funk, Taylor O’Brien and Marly Walls were going through the process of choosing schools to play for as graduate transfers, they asked for input from a lot of people.
They talked to family members, as well as former and current coaches, and they also reached out to former teammates.
With the offer of an extra year of eligibilty for all athletes due to the pandemic, and also due to some injuries, the Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball teams have lost a spate of graduate transfers in recent seasons.
Nate Sestina (Kentucky), John Meeks (College of Charleston), Paul Newman (Albany), Walter Ellis (Grand Canyon), Ellie Mack (Oregon State), Tessa Brugler (Drexel) and Autumn Ceppi (Bentley) are among the recent Bucknell graduates who have played their final year or two of collegiate basketball for another program.
“Sesty was a big one; I had a conversation with him last week,” Funk said. “He was in a similar boat to me with a lot of options at different levels. Plus our personalities are pretty similar. I had a great talk with Meeks, who just went through the process last year.
“I had a lengthy conversation with Nate about what the process is like. One of the great things about Bucknell is I can call up guys like that, and they’re happy to talk.”
Sestina is one of a handful of former Bison who are currently playing professional basketball, which Funk said was his goal as well.
Funk said going pro after Bucknell “crossed my mind a little bit. But with the emphasis my family and I place on academics, it was important to get an MBA. My mind went straight to basketball, and my parents went right to a free MBA. One of the biggest things is I still have a lot I want to achieve in college basketball.”
That was also part of his conversation with Sestina, who averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in his one season in the Southeastern Conference.
Mack made a similar jump to O’Brien from Bucknell to a Power 5 school.
“Ellie, I love her to death,” O’Brien said. “I talked to her. I talked to some AAU teammates from home. I talked to Tessa, Autumn, (2019 Bucknell graduate) Kyi English. I talked to a lot of people. I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision and being smart about it.”
O’Brien, who also wants to play professionally, said that was part of her discussion with Mack, once O’Brien narrowed down her choices to two scores.
“I talked to Ellie, and I was like, ‘Should I go to Florida State or Florida Gulf Coast?’” O’Brien said. “She said, ‘If you want to play afterward, it would be good to see how you can hang against the big girls and that good competition.’ Plus when you get an agent, it will help to see how you played against the good teams.”
The biggest message was simply for Funk, O’Brien and Walls to go where it seemed to be the best fit.
“The main message from everybody was just for me to follow my heart,” O’Brien said.