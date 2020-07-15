STATE COLLEGE — Last year, during Big Ten media days in Chicago, now-graduated Penn State punter Blake Gillikin touted recently hired Nittany Lions special teams coordinator Joe Lorig's simplistic approach.
At the end of Lorig’s first season in Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions ranked tied for first in the Big Ten in field goals (86.7%) and sixth in punt average (39.9 yards), and the special teams group ended the year fifth in FBS in punt return yards allowed (1.7).
Lorig will enter year two at Penn State with a new punter after Gillikin was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in May. Jordan Stout, who transferred to Penn State from Virginia Tech last year, is expected to fill the role.
Penn State in April released a spring depth chart despite not having official spring practices. Stout, a redshirt junior, was listed as the Nittany Lions’ first-team punter and junior Jake Pinegar was named the first-team kicker. Stout was tabbed to handle kickoff and holding duties, while redshirt junior Chris Stoll will again serve as Penn State’s long-snapper.
Stout wasted little time showing his new coaching staff just how valuable he can be as a long-range kicker. He boomed a program-long 57-yard field goal in Penn State’s 2019 win against Pittsburgh. He also accumulated 66 touchbacks last season, including 12 in the Nittany Lions’ season-opener against Idaho.
“It’s kind of a unique situation,” Lorig said earlier this spring. “Thankfully, we got Jordan last year, who really is a combo guy.”
Penn State’s primary field-goal kicking duties will again fall upon Pinegar. After three years with the program, Pinegar is tied for seventh all-time in program history with 109 extra points. His 27 field goals are tied for 14th all-time at Penn State.
While Stout’s early season 53-yarder last year served as his introduction to Nittany Lion Nation, Lorig said Pinegar, too, is equipped as a long field-goal threat.
Pinegar was 11 of 12 (91.67%) in field-goal attempts last season with a long of 47 yards.
“Jake Pinegar is also very capable of doing long field goals, just so everybody knows,” Lorig said. “When we charted it in the fall, there was just a slight difference on the short field goals and a slight difference on the long field goals. It wasn’t like there was a major difference with Jake, who could also do all of it.”
With Gillikin’s departure, Pinegar is aware of the leadership vacuum it presents. As an upperclassman, Pinegar said he’s ready to embrace that challenge.
“It feels like not too long ago that I was the new guy stepping on campus,” Pinegar said last month. “So it’s weird, but as time’s gone on, I’ve kind of transitioned to that role coming into my third year, then this year, that will definitely be a huge role that I’ve got to step into.”
At return specialist, according to Penn State’s spring depth chart, redshirt junior running back Journey Brown is listed as the kickoff returner, and junior linebacker Micah Parsons is listed as the off (blocking) returner. Penn State named junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson as Penn State’s punt return man.
The Nittany Lions lost one of the Big Ten’s most dynamic returners in wide receiver KJ Hamler, who was selected in the second round by the Denver Broncos in the NFL draft. Hamler amassed 1,258 kick and punt return yards during his Penn State career.
“We only had 21 returnable punts last year, and people just didn’t kick off to us very often…” Lorig said. “KJ is phenomenal, but I actually expect better production out of those units because I think people won’t know as much about our guys, and so at least early on, until we prove we are what I think we can be, I think people will kick and punt to us without as much fear, and that might open up some more possibilities for better play in the return game, which I expect.”