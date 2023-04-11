SELINSGROVE — Lewisburg didn't drop a set in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup with Selinsgrove, and remained undefeated with a 5-0 win over the Seals.
Eddie Monaco IV, Will Cecchini and Greyson Azeredo won the singles matches for Lewisburg (7-0 overall, 6-0 HAC-I).
Alexy Rosenberg and Sarthak Vishwakarma won No. 1 doubles, and Grant Rowe and Daniel Ren won at No. 2 singles for the Green Dragons.
The Seals fall to 2-7, 1-4 HAC-I.
Lewisburg 5, Selinsgrove 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Austin Imhoof 6-0, 6-3; Will Cecchini (L) def. Benjamin Rowan 6-0, 6-0; Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Christopher Feiler 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Joaquin Basu-Lomond Rogers 6-3, 6-2; Grant Rowe-Daniel Ren (L) def. John Ke-David Kutuvoz 6-1, 6-1.