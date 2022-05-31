WILLIAMSPORT — Since Ken Wagner took over the Lewisburg softball program in 2016, the Green Dragons have accomplished a series of things that they hadn't in a long time previously.
In 2018, Lewisburg won its first softball playoff game in 19 years, and made its first district semifinal.
There was one thing, though, that eluded the Green Dragons' grasp in this current run — a District 4 championship.
On Tuesday, Lewisburg pounded out 13 hits, led by center fielder Ryan Brouse's four-hit, three-RBI day, and the Green Dragons survived a seventh-inning rally to beat Central Columbia, 7-4, for the District 4 Class 3A championship.
It's Lewisburg's first district softball title since it won the 1996 Class 2A title, 4-2, over Central Columbia.
After the final out, Lewisburg pitcher Kimmy Shannon ran to the outstretched arms of her catcher, Sydney Bolinsky, as the two celebrated a district title 26 years in the making.
Shannon benefited from some extra study by Bolinsky, who watched Central Columbia’s game against Liberty. Bolinsky discovered pitching inside would be a key for Shannon, who scattered six hits over seven innings of work.
“She knew what she was doing and called the right pitches,” Shannon said of Bolinsky. “I trusted her. We saw the inside of the pitch was working, and that’s exactly what I did. It was definitely our game plan today.”
Brady McNamara manned the circle for the Blue Jays, giving up 13 hits in seven innings. She pitched clean innings in the second, third and sixth, but gave up six runs in the fourth and seventh combined.
“We just had to keep encouraging the kids,” Central Columbia Duane Karchner said. “We knew we weren’t going to get the 12 or 13 strikeouts that we’re so used to, and that was all right. Brady pitched a great game. That is a high-quality offensive team.”
A lot changed for Central Columbia without ace Mea Consentino on the mound. Consentino did bat for the Blue Jays.
“We didn’t want to bunt and give up outs,” Karchner said. “I didn’t want to steal a base and get out. We knew we needed big innings, and we knew that from the start. Our kids showed a lot of character.”
Central Columbia made a little rally at the end of the game to score three runs and put the pressure on Lewisburg to finish. Kendra Zimmerman, Olivia Hubler, Reece Knorr and Emma Yoder all singled in the inning to spark the Blue Jays' offense.
Central Columbia loaded the bases and sent the go-ahead run to the plate before Shannon forced two flyball outs to end the game.
“My pitches felt good,” Shannon said. “I was hitting my spots really well. We were ready to play as a team. This was a big game for us. We fought for the seniors. I’m glad they got to end it this way.”
Brouse led the Green Dragon’s offense from the No. 7 spot in the lineup.
“With the slower pitching, the top of the order was a little ahead of the ball all game,” Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner said. “The bottom of the order did most of the damage. They were hitting shots all over the play and it seemed to work out.”
Grace Murphy finished with two singles, a run, and an RBI, and Rylee Dyroff connected with two singles, scoring a run and adding an RBI to her totals.
Carley Wagner set the tone for Lewisburg’s offense as she opened the game with a lead-off single. She scored on Dyroff’s first hit of the game.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
CHAMPIONSHIP
LEWISBURG 7, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 4
Lewisburg;100;300;3 — 7-13-1
Central Columbia;000;010;3 — 4-6-2
Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky. Brady McNamara and Payton Crawford.
WP: Shannon. LP: McNamara.
Lewisburg: Rylee Dyroff 2-for-3, run, RBI; Gracie Murphy 2-for-4, run, RBI; Ryan Brouse 4-for-4, double, run, 3 RBIs.
Central Columbia: Kendra Zimmerman 2-for-4.