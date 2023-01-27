DANVILLE — Just a bit longer than two weeks ago, Lewisburg felt as though it let one slip away in a key Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest with Danville.
The Green Dragons had an eight-point lead late in the third quarter on Jan. 11, but eventually dropped a two-point decision.
So Cam Michaels admitted there were some nerves when a double-digit Green Dragons' lead was suddenly five after Ethan Morrison's 3-pointer with more than half of the fourth quarter yet to play Friday.
"We know we let them back into it last time, so I think a bunch of us were nervous," Michaels said. "This game we kept our composure, and kept our faith in each other."
On the next trip down the court, Michaels saved a possible turnover to Nyshawn Mabry, who found Noah Pawling for an easy layup, and the Green Dragons didn't look back in a 68-57 victory over the Ironmen at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
"When they made their little run, we didn't panic," Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. "Against Mifflinburg (on Tuesday), when they made their little run, we panicked. We executed. We were patient, and we walked out of here with a victory."
Lewisburg (10-6 overall, 7-1 HAC-II) moves into a tie in the loss column with the Ironmen (11-4, 6-1 HAC-II), who had a game Wednesday with Midd-West postponed to tonight. Lewisburg plays the Mustangs on Tuesday, and finishes with Montoursville on Friday. Danville finishes league play with Central Columbia (Tuesday) and Mifflinburg (Friday).
Danville had little answer for either Michaels or Henry Harrison. The two combined to shoot 19-of-25 from the floor and 7-of-11 from behind the arc.
Harrison had 30 points in a win over Central Columbia on Jan. 20, but had just eight points on six field goal attempts against Mifflinburg.
"Against Miff, I didn't shoot the ball too much. They were on me a lot, face-guarding me," Harrison said. "I have to keep being aggressive. I have to help my team in any way that I can."
Harrison's hot hand in the first quarter Friday — 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including four 3s — helped the Green Dragons race to a 23-10 lead.
"Henry was confident. He was catching it and shooting it without hesitation. I think he was feeling a little bit of that attention (against Mifflinburg)," Vaji said. "It's hard to tell a kid, 'You have to do this; you have to do that.' I just want to let him play so he doesn't have to feel the pressure. He did that against Central last week, and he did the same thing (Friday)."
Lewisburg's lead remained double digits for most of the second quarter until the Ironmen finally found some momentum late. Michaels' three-point play with 2:24 left in the first half gave the Green Dragons a 34-21 lead, but Danville ended the half with an 11-3 spurt.
Michaels knocked down a 3-pointer with about four seconds left in the half to end Lewisburg's scoreless streak, but Luke Huron hit a half-court, buzzer-beater to send the Ironmen into the locker room down only five (37-32).
When Danville's Cade Cush hit jumper to start the third quarter and cut the lead to three, it looked to be a nip-and-tuck second half. The Green Dragons scored seven in a row, capped by a Michaels runner, to push the lead back to 44-34 with 6:26 left in the half.
Mabry was huge in the second half for Lewisburg. He didn't take a shot or have rebound in the first quarter thanks to foul trouble, but the 6-foot-5 center had nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the second half.
"Nyshawn had foul trouble in the first half, but he's so tall and so athletic. He's getting better every game," Harrison said of his sophomore teammate. "He's taller than everybody out here. He's more athletic than anyone out here. Who's scoring on him?"
Danville would get back in the game in the fourth quarter, and the Ironmen cut the lead in half again with 3:39 left when Morrison knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the game.
However, Harrison answered with his first 3-pointer since the first quarter to push the lead back to eight, and Danville couldn't rally despite the Green Dragons shooting 8-of-18 from the charity stripe in the fourth.
Carson Persing led Danville with 16 points, while Morrison chipped in 14 points. Dameon White had 10 of his 12 points in the first half.
LEWISBURG 68, DANVILLE 57
Lewisburg (10-6) 68
Cam Michaels 11 3-3 27; Noah Pawling 1 0-0 2; Henry Harrison 8 3-9 24; Wade Young 1 0-1 2; Nyshawn Mabry 2 5-8 9; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 1 0-0 2; Charlie Landis 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-21 68.
3-point goals: Harrison 5, Michaels 2.
Did not score: Quinn Michaels.
Danville (11-4) 57
Carson Persing 4 6-10 16; Cade Cush 3 0-0 6; Luke Huron 1 0-0 3; Dameon White 4 4-5 12; Hayden Winn 3 0-2 6; Ethan Morrison 5 0-0 14. Totals 20 10-17 57.
3-point goals: Morrison 4, Persing 2, Huron.
Did not score: Brenden Haas.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;23;14;17;14 — 68
Danville;10;22;16;10 — 57
JV score: Danville, 52-49. High scorers: Danville, Carter Heath, 16; Lewisburg, Alex Gilmore, 14.