TURBOTVILLE — Sophomore Cohen Hoover scored twice as Lewisburg won the battle of Heartland Athletic Conference division leaders, 3-0, over Warrior Run to snap the Defenders' 10-game winning streak.
Hoover scored halfway through the first half to give Lewisburg (13-1-1 overall, 8-0 HAC-I) the lead. Noah Pawling and Hoover each scored in the second half.
Braego Cieslukowski finished with eight saves for the Defenders (11-4-1 overall, 8-0 HAC-II).
Lewisburg 3, Warrior Run 0
First half
L-Cohen Hoover, 20:13.
Second half
L-Noah Pawling, 26:30; L-Hoover, 19:22.
Shots: L 30-5. Corners: L 10-2. Saves: Warrior Run 8 (Braego Cieslukowski); Lewisburg 3 (Henry Harrison).