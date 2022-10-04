HEPBURNVILLE — Julia Monaco ended with two goals as Lewisburg beat Williamsport, 5-0, on Tuesday at the Balls Mills Complex in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
Caroline Blakeslee dished out two assists in the game, both in the first half to Monaco and Sophie Kilbride.
Mikayla Long and Laurel Boyer scored the other two goals for Lewisburg (5-5 overall, 3-1 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I).
Williamsport drops to 7-7, 1-4 HAC-I.
Lewisburg 5, Williamsport 0
First half
L-Julia Monaco (Caroline Blakeslee), 23:38; L-Sophie Kilbride (Blakeslee), 10:35.
Second half
L-Mikayla Long, 27:42; L-Monaco (Maria Bozella), 16:32; L-Laurel Boyer, 9:13.
Shots: L 16-2. Corners: L 1-0. Saves: Williamsport 4; Lewisburg 3 (McKenna Meadows).