HERSHEY — The strategy, at least early, was clear for Lewisburg senior Jacob Hess — get off to a good start.
With 236 runners and a wide starting lane being funneled down to a narrow turn early on the state cross-country course near the Giant Center, a poor start would make things much more difficult later.
Hess, and the rest of the Green Dragons, nailed the start.
"I got out way better than I have in the past," Hess said. "A lot of that I attribute to being a senior. I know how to do it at this point."
Hess, who was one of the first two runners around both the first and second curves, finished third overall to lead Lewisburg to its third consecutive Class 2A boys cross-country state title.
"He got a darn fast start," Lewisburg coach Ron Hess said. "He had the confidence to do that because he did it last week and was able to handle it. ... He had the bravado to put it out there and see what happened."
The rest of the Green Dragons also started well, which was important as they finished with 87 points, 20 better than runner-up Grove City.
"I saw a group of guys execute the plan," coach Hess said. "Once I saw them at 1,000 meters, I was like, 'Wow. They did what I said. They got the start.' We lost a little ground, but in a race like this, you've got to start. If you don't get out, you're just swallowed up."
Danville's Rory Lieberman didn't get the start he wanted, but rebounded to place fifth overall, six seconds behind Jacob Hess.
"It was definitely a fast race, really good conditions," Lieberman said. "I got out a little slow — slower than I would like — because I got boxed in. ... I was really far back in the first 400 meters, but I kept working up. I kept pushing, and I almost caught (Jacob) Hess."
The day belonged to the Green Dragons, as it has each of the last three states meets, but this one came differently than last year's did. Last year, the Green Dragons had three individual place winners. Saturday it was only Jacob Hess, but everyone on the team did what they needed to.
"I saw a group of guys that willed it," coach Hess said. "This team chose what they wanted to do early on. We lost some really talented guys, but they were like, 'It's our time and it's our turn,' and they did it."
Among runners on teams that qualified for states, Thomas Hess was 15th (28th overall); Jonathan Hess placed 18th (34th overall); Bryce Ryder finished 25th (44th overall); and Connor Murray was 26th (46th overall).
"We are all guys who have done big things," Jacob Hess said. "My brother, Jonathan, he's the youngest on the team. He's a freshman, but he's gone to Junior Olympics with us. We've done big races. So it was kind of, 'Do what you need to do.' We all did our own thing, and we got it done."
Lewisburg's sixth-place runner, Kieran Murray, was 34th (56th overall), which was better than any other team's fifth runner, and better than the fourth-place runner for all but two teams.
"Our sixth displaced almost every team, so that was amazing," coach Hess said. "Just all-around some really awesome performances."
It was the perfect way to cap the high school cross-country careers of Jacob Hess, Connor Murray and Ryder.
"It feels phenomenal," Connor Murray said. "After six years of sticking with cross-country to peak here and end on a high note is amazing."
Coach Hess added: "Connor and Bryce have been the rocks all year long, and they continued to be. That sealed it right there."
Perhaps the biggest surprise for the Green Dragons was the performance of Jonathan Hess in his first state meet.
"Jonathan shocked me," coach Hess said. "He came in at 18:20 at the beginning of the year. ... He pushed all the way to third place (for Lewisburg) today. That's just an amazing execution."
Thomas Hess has had some struggles on the Hershey course, but that wasn't the case Saturday.
"Tommy, I was really proud of him," coach Hess said. "He's never done it here. So it was, 'You've got to find a way to do it here, because this is the situation you have.'"
Thomas Hess, a junior, said he felt more prepared this time around.
"I'm the nervous type," Thomas Hess said, "but when I get here today, I knew I just had to go out and perform. I had done all the work."
Connor Murray added that he felt more pressure this year than in the past two years.
"I came into the first two as an underclassman, and I didn't feel that much pressure to perform," Connor Murray said. "I had outstanding teammates, who I could support from the back. Now, as a senior, I needed to score points, so there was a little more pressure. I feel like I did my part, and I did well."
The Green Dragons treated the time before the race as serious business, despite the more festive atmosphere of this year's state meet, especially following last season's meet, which had vastly-reduced attendance due to the pandemic.
"After doing what we did the past few years and winning, we were here to try to do it again," Thomas Hess said. "We made a little room in our team tent. We had everyone sitting in there, chilling in the dark, in the warmth. We just relaxed there and tried to tune out the rest of the people. Now that it's over — after the race is done — we're happy to be here, and we're having a lot of fun."
Leading the way, as he has the last three years, was Jacob Hess, who finished in 16:05. Archbishop Wood's Gary Martin won the race in 15:46, 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Weber Long of Greencastle-Antrim.
"Weber and Gary are strong runners. They kind of ran away from me today, as they have oftentimes. To get a really high spot for the team is what I was looking for, and to be an individual placer is nice to have," said Jacob Hess, who committed to run at Liberty next year.
"The thing I love about the guy is he just fears no one," coach Hess said of Jacob Hess. "When you're at that level, that's pretty important. Yeah, Gary Martin is an amazing runner; Weber Long is an amazing runner; so is Jacob Hess.
"He goes out there and runs his race, and doesn't worry about anybody else."
Jacob Hess did add he was glad to stay in front of Lieberman.
"I knew he was really close," Jacob Hess said. "He's a strong runner, and he's going to do some great things. I am glad I don't have to face him next season, and I'm glad I was able to hold him off for one more race."
After his poor start, Lieberman and Susquehannock's Matt O'Brien worked their way up to the second pack of runners behind the lead three.
"I felt really good. I wasn't going to give them a chance to outkick me, so I just went. ... I went for the big guys," he said.
The Danville junior added there were a couple reasons he performed better than he did last season, when he placed 14th at states.
"It's all of the training I've been doing," Lieberman said. "I ran hard over the summer. Coach (Jeff) Brandt knows what he's doing — we had a nice taper. I think having the atmosphere of bringing a whole team really helped.
"We had a bunch of guys all supporting each other. It was a great race for me and the whole team."
The Ironmen finished 12th as a team. Evan Klinger (52nd overall), Dane Spahr (67th overall), Jonah Weaver (73rd overall) and Nick Petrick (78th overall) also scored for the Ironmen.
Logan Strawser, an East Juniata student who runs for Juniata — finished seventh in 16:39. Milton's Ryan Bickhart was 66th out of 236 Class 2A runners, and Selinsgrove's Derick Blair finished 80th overall.
In the Class A race, Southern Columbia's Ethan Rush was 218th out of 259 runners. Hughesville won the Class A team title with 97 points, 43 better than Winchester Thurston.
PIAA CLASS 2A BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
TEAM STANDINGS
(Top 10 and Valley)
1. Lewisburg 87; 2. Grove City 107; 3. Northwestern Lehigh 130; 4. Lampeter-Strasburg 131; 5. Greencastle-Antrim 153; 6. Central Cambria 167; 7. Hampton 198; 8. Susquehannock 224; 9. North Catholic 256; 10. Holy Ghost Prep 264; 12. Danville 275.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(Top 10 and Valley finishers)
1. Gary Martin (Archbishop Wood) 15:46; 2. Weber Long (Greencastle-Antrim) 15:59; 3. Jacob Hess (Lewisburg) 16:05; 4. Matthew O'Brien (Susquehannock) 16:08; 5. Rory Lieberman (Danville) 16:11; 6. Colin Whitaker (Lampeter-Strasburg) 16:22; 7. Logan Strawser (Juniata) 16:39; 8. Ryan Pajak (Ringgold) 16:40; 9. Anthony Gargani (Lansdale Catholic) 16:42; 10. Luke Brown (Cathedral Prep) 16:50; 28. Thomas Hess (Lewisburg) 17:14; 34. Jonathan Hess (Lewisburg) 17:19; 44. Bryce Ryder (Lewisburg) 17:25; 46. Connor Murray (Lewisburg) 17:26; 56. Kieran Murray (Lewisburg) 17:36; 66. Ryan Bickhart (Milton) 17:44; 80. Derick Blair (Selinsgrove) 17:55; 113. Evan Klinger (Danville) 18:13; 140. Dane Spahr (Danville) 18:27; 152. Jonah Weaver (Danville) 18:31; 162. Nick Petrick (Danville) 18:36; 177. Owen Crane (Danville) 18:48; 179. Liam Shabahang (Lewisburg) 18:54; 189. Nate Girmay (Danville) 19:06.