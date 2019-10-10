MUNCY — Coming off a tough overtime tie with Bloomsburg on Tuesday, it took Lewisburg nearly 45 minutes to get going in Wednesday’s nonleague contest with Muncy.
The Green Dragons (12-2-1) scored all three of their goals in the final 15:32 of the contest.
Rylee Dyroff scored an unassisted goal to get Lewisburg on the board. Markunas added an unassisted goal with 7:44 left in the game. Markunas added a second goal off a Dyroff assist with 3:32 left in the game.
Lewisburg 3, Muncy 0
Second half
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, 15:32; Lew-Gaby Markunas, 7:44 Lew-Markunas (Dyroff), 3:32.
Shots: Lew, 16-6. Corners: Lew, 8-3. Saves: Muncy 9, Lewisburg 3.
JV: Lew, 3-0.