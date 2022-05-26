WILLIAMSPORT — Recent history hasn't been kind to the Lewisburg softball team's quest to make its own place in the record books.
Thursday was the Green Dragons' third attempt since 2018 to end a long district title appearance drought.
"I'm not taking any moment for granted," Lewisburg sophomore lefty Kimmy Shannon said. "I'm living in the moment. You can't think about the future, and you can't think about the past."
The moment was perfect for Shannon, who retired the final 13 hitters of the game, and Alexis Walter singled home the game-winning in the bottom of the fifth to lift the Green Dragons to a 3-2 victory over Loyalsock at Elm Park.
It's Lewisburg first district final appearance since beating Central Columbia, 4-2, on May 30, 1996. Ironically, the Blue Jays (19-2) await in Tuesday's final. Central Columbia beat North Penn-Liberty, 2-0, in the other semifinal on Thursday.
It looked early as if it was going to be another disappointing day for Lewisburg (15-3). A walk and a misplay on a fielder's choice play at second base, set up Mallory Rodarmel, who hit a grounder right inside the first-base line for a two-run single and an early lead for the defending Class 3A champion Warriors.
That was all Loyalsock got against Shannon in the circle. She allowed a single to Rylie French to start the second inning — but French was doubled off first — and Alliya Kennedy walked with two outs in the third. Those were the final two base runners of the game for Loyalsock.
Shannon retired the next 13 hitters to end the game. She only struck out three, but induced a lot of weak contact. Shannon retired six Loyalsock hitters on come-backers to the circle, and only two outs were recorded in the outfield by Lewisburg.
"My pitching, it grew stronger as the game went on; so did our hitting; so did our defense," Shannon said. "Those are the three big things you need to win a game like this."
Sydney Bolinsky — her catcher – added: "She had a good stuff early, but toward the end, it just clicked. All of her pitches were working; she hit all of her spots; we just worked well, together."
Lewisburg beat Loyalsock ace Marissa Helmrich twice in the regular season, so Lancers went with senior Hannah Winter. She didn't allow a baserunner through the first two innings as the Green Dragons hit the ball hard, but right at the Lancers.
"We just kept fighting. They made the plays," Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner said. "You hit the ball hard enough, eventually they will drop."
Ryan Brouse finally had a hard-hit single to open the bottom of the third. After an out, Olivia Hockenbrock was hit by a pitch. After the second out of the inning, the Lancers' shortstop couldn't handle Erin Field's sharp grounder right at her, and Brouse scored to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Bolinsky had a big hand — or legs — in the next two runs. She opened the fourth with a single, went to second on a walk, and scored on Gracie Murphy's single to tie the game. That brought Helmrich into the game with no outs. Shannon drew an eight-pitch walk with one out to load the bases, but Helmrich got a strikeout, and a flyout to left to end the threat.
The bottom of the fifth started innocently enough for Lewisburg. Rylee Dyroff singled with one out, but was erased on Bolinsky's fielder's choice, leaving the Green Dragons with two outs, and a runner at first. That brought Walter to the plate, and the Lancers expected Bolinsky to steal, throwing a rise pitch to open Walter's at-bat.
"I wanted Lex to have a chance to hit the ball somewhere, and not get Syd thrown out on the bases. We've seen Helmrich enough that we know if she's wild, it's going to be up, which is a better chance to get the runner," Wagner said. "Once the count got to 2-2, she's probably going to throw a strike because she doesn't want it to go to 3-2."
Bolinsky added: "I think it was just a matter of giving Lex a chance, and not risking the out. I had a good jump."
Bolinsky beat the throw on the 2-2 pitch by about a half a step.
"(Sydney) stealing doesn't matter (to me) on that pitch," Walter said. "With two strikes, I have to concentrate on just protecting the plate. It's kind of nerve-wracking, but I've been in a lot of situations like that. You just have to stay calm."
Walter hit the 3-2 pitch to right field for a base hit and the lead.
"We were estatic in the dugout. I might have been happier for her than she was," Shannon joked. "That hit was huge. She deserved it."
Now, the Green Dragons have another chance to make more history on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A SEMIFINAL
At Elm Park, Williamsport
LEWISBURG 3, LOYALSOCK 2
Loyalsock;200;000;0 - 2-2-1
Lewisburg;001;110;x - 3-5-1
Hannah Winter, Marissa Helmrich (4) and Grace Schaible. Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Shannon; LP: Helmrich.
Loyalsock: Mallory Rodarmel, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Lewisburg: Bolinsky, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Alexis Walter, 1-for-2, RBI; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-3, RBI; Ryan Brouse, 1-for-3, run.