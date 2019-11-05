It’s a long walk from the team benches to the medals ceremony across the field at Blue Jays Stadium, but far longer than 53 1/3 yards for the District 4 field hockey runners-up.
Lewisburg’s girls trudged across that Central Columbia turf a year ago after losing to archrival Mifflinburg by a goal in the district final.
It was a tough pill for the Green Dragons to swallow because — as the tournament’s No. 2 seed, and with a regular-season win over the fourth-seeded Wildcats in hand — they seemed a strong bet to claim the program’s first gold medals since 2004.
All but two starters returned from that team, determined to earn another title shot and to take advantage of it.
“This year we wanted to come back and redeem ourselves from losing last year,” said Lewisburg senior forward Gaby Markunas.
“We didn’t want to have that feeling again,” Green Dragons senior mid Izabel Zaleski added, “so I think it gave us that extra push.”
On Saturday, the Green Dragons floated across the field on Cloud Nine to revel in their 2-1 win over Bloomsburg. They cheered as each name on the roster was announced and first-year coach Daneen Zaleski draped a medal on each player’s neck. They giggled as Lewisburg fans prodded them to take photos with the gold clenched in their teeth. They stayed to share the moment with family and friends despite the sharp November chill.
“Winning districts is a feeling unlike any other,” said Lewisburg senior mid/back Allie Mast. “It’s really special for our seniors because we’ve been playing the entire season like: Win districts. Win districts. Win districts.
“And we’ve been so close.”
The motivation created by losing the district championship is significant. The Mifflinburg girls said as much last season when they won for the first time since 1987 after falling in the 2017 final.
“We lost to Line Mountain last year (in the district final) and we knew how that felt,” said then-senior Libby Whittaker, a Wildcats back, after their title win.
“Last year, getting silver, we were so close,” added then-senior mid Bri Doebler.
So the Green Dragons had that stinging feeling needling them whenever a conversation turned to field hockey over the nine months until they could do something about it. Then they won six of their first eight games this season, and they haven’t lost since Sept. 26 — a stretch of 13 games in which the only time they didn’t win was an Oct. 8 tie with Bloomsburg.
“This year, everyone was so ready,” said Lewisburg junior mid Kara Koch. “We were playing for our seniors; we were playing for our coach; we were playing for each other as a team. It was just, like, really cool.”
“There’s a lot of things going on here,” said Daneen Zaleski. “Fifteen years since we had our last district title. As a team, we just bonded this season amazingly. There’s been a lot of ups and downs, (but) it’s been an amazing year.”
Lewisburg (18-2-1) carries a seven-game win streak into tonight’s PIAA Class A first-round tournament game against Wyoming Area (12-1-1), the District 2 runner-up. The game is set for 5 p.m. at Central Columbia in a doubleheader with the Class 2A state opener between Selinsgrove and Donegal.
Wyoming Area defeated Line Mountain, 4-0, on Sept. 7. Lewisburg needed double-overtime to get by Line Mountain in the district semifinals. The Green Dragons, though, played with remarkable confidence to win the district championship over a Bloomsburg team they were 0-1-1 against in the regular season.
“We know who we are as a team,” said Izabel Zaleski, “and we’ve played games at a very competitive level just like this game was.”