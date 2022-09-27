TURBOTVILLE — Thomas Hess, Kiernan Murray and Jonathan Hess were the only runners to break 17 minutes as Lewisburg swept the top three spots at Tuesday's quad-meet to help the Green Dragons stay undefeated with victories over Shikellamy, Warrior Run and Hughesville.
Lewisburg beat the Spartans (17-42), the Braves (17-46) and the Defenders (15-50). The Spartans beat the Braves, 22-33, and Warrior Run, 16-47. Shikellamy beat Warrior Run, 17-45.
Lewisburg freshman Baylee Espinosa dominated the girls race, finishing 30 seconds ahead of second place, and the Green Dragons grabbed three of the first four spots to sweep the teams.
Lewisburg downed Hughesville (20-36), Shikellamy (22-37) and Warrior Run (24-33). Warrior Run beat the Braves (25-36) and the Spartans (22-37). Hughesville beat Shikellamy (25-36).
In the boys race, Thomas Hess won in 16:18, while Murray finished in 16:49 and Jonathan Hess' time was 16:58. Tim Gale of Shikellamy finished fourth in 17:30. Edwin Amadeo finished in 18:50, good for 16th place. Amadeo was Warrior Run's top runner.
On the girls side, Espinosa — fresh off a 2nd place finish in Carlisle on Saturday — won in 18:50. Shikellamy's Bri Hennett was second in 19:26. Anna Jacob was third for Lewisburg in 19:45. After Liv Solomon finished in 19:45, good enough for fourth, Jenna Binney of Lewisburg rounded out the top five with a time of 20:41.
Boys
Lewisburg 17, Hughesville 42
Lewisburg 17, Shikellamy 46
Lewisburg 15, Warrior Run 50
Hughesville 22, Shikellamy 33
Hughesville 16, Warrior Run 47
Shikellamy 17, Warrior Run 45
1. Thomas Hess (L), 16:18; 2. Kiernan Murray (L), 16:49; 3. Jonathan Hess (L) 16:58; 4. Tim Gale (Shik), 17:30; 5. Tyce Shaner (H), 17:43; 6. Liam Shabahang (L), 17:50; 7. Micah Zook (L), 18:09; 8. Cole Fortin (H), 18:12; 9. Wyatt Gavitt (H), 18:16; 11. Shea McClusker (H), 18:44; 14. Hunter Bordner (Shik), 18:47; 15. Mason Cianflone (Shik), 18:49; 16. Edwin Amadeo (WR), 18:50; 17. Cam Fetterman (H), 19:05; 21. Lucas Dunkelberger (Shik), 19:26; 22. Kaleb Kline (Shik), 19:29; 28. Aidan Hoffman (WR), 20:04; 33. David Royles (WR), 20:40; 34. Spencer Fogelman (WR), 20:44; 39. LandeRyder (WR), 26.27.
Girls
Lewisburg 20, Hughesville 36
Lewisburg 22, Shikellamy 37
Lewisburg 24, Warrior Run 33
Warrior Run 22, Hughesville 37
Warrior Run 25, Shikellamy 36
Hughesville 25, Shikellamy 36
1. Baylee Espinosa (L), 18:50; 2. Bri Hennett (Shik), 19:26; 3. Alanna Jacob (L), 19:45; 4. Liv Solomon (Shik), 20:39; 5. Jenna Binney (L), 20:46; 6. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR), 20:46; 7. Sage Dunkleberger (WR), 20:51; 8. Vivan Draper (H), 20:58; 9. Maya Sak (L), 21:09; 10. Keiara Shaffer (WR), 22:04; 11. Grace Fortin (H), 22:07; 12. Katie Miller (H), 22:10; 13. Claire Dufrene (WR), 22:11; 14. Kelsey Hoffman (WR), 22:26; 17. Arielle Finnegan (H), 23:01; 18. Gabriella Rosenberg (L), 23:34; 21. Gwen Kishbaugh (H), 23:51; 27. Aly Bingaman (Shik), 24:38; 28. Emma Trafton (Shik), 24:38.