The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Freshman Shaela Kruskie paced the field with a time of 19:41 for Selinsgrove, but an eighth-place finish by Lewisburg’s Delaney Humphrey gave the Green Dragons a 26-29 victory over the Seals at the Pawling Athletic Complex.
In the boys meet, Lewisburg took the top five places, and swept Selinsgrove in a 15-50 victory.
On the girls side, the race was so close that second place Hannah Mirshahi of Lewisburg and the seventh-place finisher were within 35 seconds of the other.
In the boys race, Jacob Hess won in 16:01, while Thomas Hess finished in 16:46.
Girls
Lewisburg 26, Selinsgrove 29
1. Shaela Kruskie (Sel), 19:47; 2. Hannah Mirshahi (Lew), 20:16; 3. Zoe Tomko (Sel), 20:19; 4. Sarah Mahoney (Lew), 20:38; 5. Olivia Beattie (Lew), 20:39; 6. Breia Mayes (Sel), 20:40; 7. Samantha Wakeman (Lew), 20:51; 8. Delaney Humphrey (Lew), 21:08; 9. JaSayle Rivera (Sel), 21:18; 10. Ade Leason (Sel), 21:20.
Boys
Lewisburg 15, Selinsgrove 50
1. Jacob Hess (Lew), 16:01; 2. Thomas Hess (Lew), 16:46; 3. Gianluca Perrone (Lew), 16:49; 4. Calvin Bailey (Lew), 16:54; 5. Connor Murray (Lew), 17:07; 6. Zach Wentz (Sel), 18:22; 7. Derick Blair (Sel), 18:50; 8. Mason Reitenbach (Sel), 19:58; 9. Jarrett Lee (Sel), 20:00; 10. Ben Malehorn (Sel), 20:05.
n Shikellamy sweeps
Midd-West
SUNBURY — Paul Snyder (18:02) and Elli Ronk (21:10) each won their respective races as the Braves swept the Mustangs.
Shikellamy won the boys meet, 15-50, while the girls meet ended with the Braves on top, 16-43.
Boys
Shikellamy 15, Midd-West 50
1. Paul Snyder (Shik) 18:02; 2. Micah Zellers (Shik), 18:18; 3. Tim Gale (Shik), 18:34; 4. Aden Atkins (MW), 19:23; 5. Keegan Moylan (Shik), 19:34; 6. Cam Lenner (Shik), 19:59.
Girls
Shikellamy 16, Midd-West 43
1. Elli Ronk (Shik) 21:10; 2. Olivia Solomon (Shik), 21:12; 3. Bri Hennett (Shik), 21:20; 4. Alyssa Keeley (Shik), 21:50; 5. Lydia Bowersox (MW), 22:16; 6. Melia Raker (Shik), 24:19.
n Warrior Run sweeps Milton
TURBOTVILLE — Caden Dufrene and Andrew Andrews finished 1-2 in the boys race, while the Defenders girls took the top six places in their victory over the Black Pathers.
The Defenders picked up the boys victory — 26-29 — thanks to Spencer Fogelman and Liam Boyer finishing eighth and ninth for Warrior Run.
Lauren Trapani won the girls race in 18:42.
Boys
Warrior Run 26, Milton 29
1. Caden Dufrene (WR), 16:49; 2. Andrew Andrews (WR), 17:14; 3. Timothy Marvin (Milt), 17:19; 4. Brody Bender (Milt), 17:56; 5. Chase Bilodeau (Milt), 18:00; 6. Jason Wood (WR), 18:28. 7. Ryan Bickhart (Milt), 18:34; 8. Spencer Fogelman (WR), 18:39; 9. Liam Boyer (WR), 19:19; 10. Nathan Barnett (M), 19:23.
Girls
Warrior Run 15, Milton 49
1. Lauren Trapani (WR), 18:42; 2. Alyssa Hoffman (WR), 20:29; 3. Sage Dunkleberger (WR), 20:39. 4. Alanna Ranck (WR), 20:40; 5. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR), 20:50; 6. Emma East (Milt), 22:28; 7. Karenza Musser (Milt), 23:31; 8. Ryleigh Stewart (Milt), 23:38; 9. Mercedez Farr (M), 25:01; 10. Jacklyn Hopple (M), 25:13
n Danville splits with
Williamsport
DANVILLE — The girls swept the top five finishers as Danville beat Williamsport, 15-46.
Coyla Bartholomew finished first in 20:49, while Grace Petrick finished second in 21:50.
On the boys side, Rory Leiberman finished second for the Ironmen in 17:02, but the Millionaires took first, and then three though six to pick up a 19-36 victory.
Girls
Danville 15, Williamsport 46
1. Coyla Bartholomew (Dan), 20:49; 2. Grace Petrick (Dan), 21:50; 3. Victoria Bartholomew (Dan), 21:55; 4. Bella Johns (Dan), 21:56; 5. Jedda Levy (Dan), 21:13; 6. Emily Halle (W) 22:47; 7. Ellie Fisher (W), 23:44; 8. Katie Brue (W), 23:59 9. Katie Brae (Wi), 23:59; 10. Kanina Lattie (W), 24:20
Boys
Williamsport 19, Danville 36
1. Henry Lyon (W), 16:42; 2. Rory Leiberman (Dan) 17:02; 3. Ethan Holcombe (W), 17:37; 4. Gavin Fury (W) 18:07; 5. Justin Fulmer (W) 18:16; 6. Shaheem Hill (W) 18:20; 7. Nick Krohn (Dan) 18:36; 8. Gavin Fry (Dan) 18:41; 9. Dane Spahr (Dan), 18:50; 10. Adam Gallo (Dan), 18:56.