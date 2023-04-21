LEWISBURG — Lewisburg used its bats to snap a four-game losing streak in a 7-3 win against Heartland Athletic Conference Division-II foe Midd-West on Friday.
It was the Green Dragons' first win since April 11 when they defeated Jersey Shore 3-0. The Green Dragons are now 5-6 overall and 2-3 in HAC-II play.
"We were working and working and working," said Lewisburg coach Greg Girton. "We lost to three teams we shouldn't have lost to, and we didn't quit. We kept on working."
After surrendering a run in the top of the second inning, Lewisburg's bats started to heat up. Landen Wagner's RBI single scored Ryan Metta-Logan, and tied the game in the bottom of the second. In the next-at bat, Cohen Hoover smashed the ball to the left-center gap for an RBI triple that brought Wagner home.
The Green Dragons' offense did most of its damage in the bottom of the third, where they scored four runs. Jack Blough and Max Mitchell started off the frame with a single each. After Mitchell reached base, Logan Heyman hit a double that dropped into the center-right gap to score both courtesy runner Aiden Howerter and Mitchell to make it 4-1.
Two batters later, Derek Asche drove in Heyman from second to make it a four-run game. Asche eventually scored after the Mustangs committed an error to round out the inning. All nine Green Dragons' batters came to bat in the bottom of the third.
"Our approach was perfect," Girton said. "I love exactly what they're doing with the bat at the plate, so like I said, we worked, we worked, we worked and it worked for us."
After Matthew Weimer's two-run double in the next half inning cut the lead to three, the Green Dragons responded with one more run. Blough drew a walk to start the bottom of the fourth and was swapped for Howerter again. After Howerter advanced to second due to a wild pitch, Heyman hit another double and drove Howerter home.
Heyman finished the game 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.
"He's senior, so he's leading the team," Girton said. "Where other kids are struggling, he's picking it up. Some day, I hope all of them are hitting, but right now Logan's picking us up, so I appreciate his efforts."
Blough also helped the Green Dragons on the mound after going 6 1/3 innings. Blough was lifted from the game after giving up a walk to Smith and a double to Caden Wofley. Shea Girton came in relief of Blough and had no problems retiring the last two batters to seal it for the Green Dragons.
Blough finished the game with six strikeouts while only giving up three runs (one earned), seven hits and one walk.
"He had a rough outing against Montoursville (on Monday), and he wanted the ball (Friday) and he pitched and he worked," Girton said. "Workman-like, so I appreciate it."
Easton Erb pitched the first three innings while Cole Keister tossed the final three for the Mustangs.
"I thought our pitching was fine," said Midd-West coach Scott Wright. "We just can't have the errors behind them. We gotta play defense and we didn't do that, so we'll start again next week."
Midd-West lost for just the second time on Friday. The Mustangs' first loss came against Williamsport on April 11.
The Mustangs are now 7-2 overall and 4-1 against HAC-II teams. The Mustangs were coming off a 12-2 win against Montoursville on Wednesday.
"We had a letdown after a big win, that's gonna happen to the best of them," Wright said. "We'll start over again next week and see where we go from there."
LEWISBURG 7, MIDD-WEST 3
Midd-West;010;200;0 — 3-7-1
Lewisburg;024;100;x — 7-10-3
Jack Blough and Shea Girton. Easton Erb and Cole Keister.
WP: Blough; LP: Erb.
Midd-West: Aiden Everly, 2-for-4; Caden Wofley, 1-for-4; Trevor Sheaffer, 1-for-3, run; Braxton Smith, 1-for-3, run; Easton Erb 1-for-3, RBI double, run; Matthew Weimer 1-for-2, two-run double, walk.
Lewisburg: Landen Wagner, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Cohen Hoover, 2-for-4, RBI triple; Jack Blough, 1-for-3, walk; Max Mitchell, 1-for-4, run; Logan Heyman, 2-for-3, two doubles, 3 RBIs, run; Ryan Metta-Logan, 1-for-3, run; Derek Asche, 1-for-2, RBI, run.