LEWISBURG — With a persistent Sophie Kilbride using her hands to slap basketballs out of adversaries’ hands — and her feet to help double in the post or slide into passing lanes — Lewisburg opponents are totally aware of the Green Dragons’ energetic senior backcourt standout.
And with Kilbride setting the tone defensively, the rest of Brent Sample’s squad is quick to take notice and pitch in.
Yet on Saturday night at home — with rival Milton parked on the opposite bench — the Green Dragons didn’t need to rely on their defensive performance to squeeze out a tight result. Plenty of perimeter looks were falling against the Black Panthers’ preferred zone defensive scheme and that was a welcome sight for those favoring the home side — and particularly those parked on the bench.
Getting 18 points from Kilbride — the guard also registered eight steals while dishing out seven assists — Lewisburg remained perfect thus far by clipping Milton 50-17 in a Pennsylvania Heartland Conference crossover. Maddie Materne also reached double digits for Sample’s Dragons (3-0), collecting seven of her 11 points before halftime, including a 3-ball that dropped just seconds into the backyard engagement.
“It’s nice to have fun sometimes,” Kilbride said of building a substantial lead and playing from in front throughout.
“Playing loose, having fun with each other. It’s a fun game.”
Brianna Gordner paced Phil Davis’ Black Panthers (1-4) with 11 points and a half-dozen boards.
While Materne’s deep look fell in the opening seconds — a positive sign if there is one — Gordner’s short jumper had Milton with 7-4 as the midway point of the opening quarter neared. Once Keeley Baker stuck back a miss, that triggered a nifty run that allowed Lewisburg to speed to a 19-4 advantage with 1:21 remaining. Kilbride, in fact, capped the pivotal stretch by bagging a pair of free throws.
And when Maddy Moyers buried a trey from the right wing with seconds remaining — off a Kilbride dish — Lewisburg led 22-5.
“We’ve really worked on our offense,” said Sample, who was hoping his youngsters could limit Gordner’s touches. “Last year we played good defense, but we struggled to score at times. This year, we’ve really stressed looking for our shots, working for second- and third-chance opportunities.
“They’ve done a really good job.”
Milton was able to close to within 12 (24-12) as Gordner’s personal seven-point salvo was interrupted briefly by another Moyers jumper. However, Sample’s squad pocketed the final six points of the half to run their lead to 30-12. The Black Panthers never got closer.
Lewisburg’s defense was so effective, the Green Dragons limited the visitors to just 10 second-half field-goal attempts — with only two falling. Kilbride & Co. also forced 27 turnovers before the 32-minute exercise ended with the mercy rule keeping the clock moving throughout the final quarter.
Lewisburg 50, Milton 17
MILTON (1-4) 17
Kyleigh Snyder 1 0-0 2; Brianna Gordner 4 3-5 11; Abbey Kitchen 1 0-0 2; Kiley Long 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 3-5 17.
3-point goal: none.
Did not score: Maddie Zeiber, Addy Murray, Emma King, Erin Hess, Talya Bardole, Camryn Hoover.
LEWISBURG (3-0) Maddie Materne 5 0-2 11; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Elsa Fellon 3 0-0 6; Sophie Kilbride 7 4-4 18; Keeley Baker 1 0-0 2; Sydney Bolinsky 1 0-0 2; Maddy Moyers 2 0-0 5; Addie Wuerdeman 0 1-2 1; Kate Batkowski 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 5-8 50.
3-point goals: Materne, Moyers, Batkowski
Did not score: Teagan Osunde, Faridah Aboueid, Ava Motto.
Milton;5;7;3;2 — 17
Lewisburg;22;8;16;4 — 50