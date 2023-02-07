LEWISBURG — Despite being an integral cog in Lewisburg’s basketball program for some 15 years, Dirk Remensnyder never had an opportunity to sit in THAT seat as incarnation after incarnation of Green Dragons squads motored up and down the court.
Not once.
Not ever.
Until Tuesday night — that is — as Remensnyder and fellow assistant coach Ken Wagner stepped into the void generated with the absence of skipper John Vaji. According to his Twitter feed, Vaji was parked at home quarantining after a positive Covid test.
Well, if interim victories count, Remensnyder’s coaching record remains unblemished after the Green Dragons cranked up the energy levels at both ends of the floor and rallied for a 54-44 victory over a scrappy Hughesville side sporting length and shooters with impressive range in a Pennsylvania Heartland Conference crossover Tuesday night at home.
“They always say next man up,” Remensnyder said. “And that includes coaches, too.”
Wade Young (14), Henry Harrison (12) and Cam Michaels (11) reached double figures as Lewisburg extended its winning streak to nine games with its latest success. Neyshawn Mabry chipped in nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Green Dragons (14-6), who trailed 27-21 at the halftime break. In addition to his 11-point salvo, Michaels racked up eight boards and dropped a handful of dimes.
Josh Heiney tossed in 14 points to lead Hughesville (9-10) — Heiney managed just three freebies after halftime — while Ethan Woolcock finished with a double-double (10 points/11 rebounds) for a Spartans club that closed the opening half with a 9-2 blast.
At halftime, however, a pair of topics stood out during a pointed halftime conversation — closing out on shooters and energy.
“We didn’t do it in the first half,” said Remensnyder, who praised Harrison for being Lewisburg’s energy leader after the break. “We dug into them a little at halftime.”
Once the Green Dragons returned to the floor, Hughesville’s success from the arc and beyond tumbled from 50 percent (5-for-10) in the opening two quarters to less than 10 percent (1-for-11) as the third and fourth played out. In addition to playing with more energy and contesting perimeter looks, Lewisburg committed just three turnovers, compared to the nine they totaled before the half.
“Second half, we came out and we had to close out and we had to give more energy,” Michaels admitted. “That made a difference.”
Making life difficult for Heiney was just one contrast, as the senior wing nailed four of his seven looks in the first half. Once the third quarter began to unfold — Harrison netted seven of his 12 in the third — Heiney couldn’t buy a field goal as he misfired on all six of his field-goal attempts.
And when a last-second 3-ball from Tsogtoo Batbaatar fell, the Dragons led 36-35 after three.
Still embroiled in a one-point affair midway through the fourth — yet leading 44-43 — the Green Dragons socked away another victory by outscoring Hughesville 10-1 down the stretch. Noah Pawling canned two freebies, and Michaels bagged a 3-ball to increase Lewisburg’s advantage to six (49-43) with 1:35 to go, forcing the Spartans to call time and set up what they hoped would be a responsive spurt.
While Bieber drained the back end of a two-shot trip to the line, Young answered by making four straight free throws. Mabry, who was effective protecting the rim by blocking shots and/or changing them, capped the come-from-behind win by making the back end of a two-shot look.
“Once we hit some of those foul shots and pushed it to the three-possession (advantage) and more, that’s when I get a little more comfortable,” Remensnyder said. “I always look at the possessions.”
And when Michaels swiped a cross-court pass and dribbled out the final 10 seconds of the contest, the Dragons offered a collective exhale as another difficult PHAC crossover awaits Friday night at Division I champion Central Mountain. Especially since everyone contributed to Lewisburg’s latest W.
Plus, the Dragons want to sustain the momentum they’ve accrued recently as postseason play awaits.
“Coach Vaji always talks about controlling the things you can control,” Michaels added. “We just want to keep this rolling. We knew Hughesville was tough, they played with energy and knocked down some shots, but in the end we’ve got to keep this thing rolling because we’re on a pretty good streak.
“We’re trying to peak at the right time, in February when the playoffs are around.”
No matter who’s in THAT seat.
LEWISBURG 54, HUGHESVILLE 44
Hughesville (9-10) 44
Ethan Woolcock 4 2-2 10; Josh Heiney 4 3-3 14; Jeff Fenstermacher 1 0-0 2; Dylan Bieber 4 1-2 9; Luke Kaiser 3 0-0 9. Totals: 16 6-7 44.
3-point goals: Heiney 3, Kaiser 3.
Did not score: Landon King, Brady Snyder, Jacob Buck.
Lewisburg (14-6) 44
Wade Young 4 4-6 14; Cam Michaels 5 0-1 11; Henry Harrison 4 1-2 12; Noah Pawling 0 2-2 2; Neyshawn Mabry 4 1-2 9; Devin Bodden 1 0-0 3; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 8-13 54.
3-point goals: Young 2, Michaels, Harrison 3, Bodden, Batbaatar.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Hughesville;12;15;8;9 — 44
Lewisburg;11;10;15;18 — 54