BLOOMABURG — Jack Blough had two touchdown catches in the second quarter, and led a defensive effort that forced four turnovers as Lewisburg won its second straight game, this time 21-16 over Bloomsburg on Friday night.
Blough caught a 34-yard TD pass with 10:22 left in the first half, and then after a fumble recovery by the Green Dragons' defense, Blough caught another 34-yard TD pass to give Lewisburg a 14-3 lead over the Panthers.
Cam Michael added a 25-yard TD grab with 5:19 left in the second quarter, and Lewisburg took a 21-3 lead into halftime. Young finished 7-of-12 for 145 yards and three scores for Lewisburg (2-7).
Madden Locke would score on a touchdown run in the third quarter, and caught a 9-yard TD pass with 7:40 left in the game to pull Bloomsburg back to 21-16.
Michaels would recover a Bloomsburg fumble late in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.
Blough unofficially finished with 18 tackles and a fumble recovery, while Michael Casale added 15 tackles for the Green Dragons.
LEWISBURG 21, BLOOMSBURG 16
Lewisburg (2-7);0;21;0;0 — 21
Bloomsburg (5-4);3;0;7;6 — 16
First quarter
B—FG Sisay Doerschler 29, 2:42
Second quarter
L—Jack Blough 34 pass from Wade Young (Cohen Hoover kick), 10:22
L—Blough 34 pass from Young (Hoover kick), 7:56
L—Cam Michaels 25 pass from Young (Hoover kick), 5:19
Third quarter
B—Madden Locke 5 run (Doerschler kick), 5:47
Fourth quarter
B—Locke 9 pass from Liam Zentner (Conversion run failed), 7:40
TEAM STATISTICS
;L;B
First downs;9;14
Rushing-yards;29-85;46-173
Passing yards;145;133
Passing;7-12-0;14-23-1
Total yards;230;306
Fumbles-lost;4-4;5-3
Penalties-yards;1-15;7-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Ryan Opperman 13-60; Wade Young 8-24; Michael Casale 4-11; TEAM 2- (minus 2); Devin Bodden 2- (minus 8). Bloomsburg: Madden Locke 16-102, TD; Blake Ziesloft 18-75; Wyatt Brosious 7-16; Jake Fogelsanger 2-8; Liam Zentner 1- (minus 1); TEAM 2- (minus 27).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Young 7-12-0, 145 yds., 3 TDs. Bloomsburg: Liam Zentner 13-21-0, 130 yds., TD; Dominick Rosini 1-1-0, 3 yds.; Locke 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Jack Blough 4-88, 2 TDs; Cam Michaels 2-53, TD; Ryan Opperman 1-4. Bloomsburg: Fogelsanger 6-56; Locke 3-29, TD; Zeisloft 2-5; Nasir Kelly 1-16; Bradyn Zeisloft 1-16; Nick Wharton 1-11.