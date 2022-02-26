DANVILLE — South Williamsport senior Claudia Green scored a career-high 24 points as part of a double-double to help the Mounties defeat six-time defending champion Mount Carmel 37-30 on Saturday in a District 4 Class 2A girls basketball semifinal
"The emotions are in the air. We are so excited and we're just trying to go for gold right now,” Green said." “It might be one of my last games. I had to lay it all on the line, and we had to be positive all the time and lift your teammates up. That’s one of the things I kept saying in my head: ‘You have to play it all out and keep everyone positive.’”
The 5-foot-9 forward pulled down double-digit rebounds against the taller Red Tornadoes.
"She had a fantastic, fantastic game,” Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said. “She made the most of opportunities. We gave her some clean looks and she made them, so credit to her. She played a nice game.”
Mount Carmel (19-5) will play Northeast Bradford in the third-place game, so the defending state champion still has a chance to reach the PIAA tournament.
“We're a young team when you think of it. These girls didn't start last year. That inexperience showed a little bit at times,” Varano said. “A couple balls didn't go our way at times and kind of swung the momentum at times. We just had one of those days.”
The Red Tornadoes led 7-2 late in the first quarter after an eight-footer by Alyssa Reisinger found the net.
South Williamsport rallied twice in the second period to take the lead, the first time on a triple by Lacey Kreibel. Each time they did Katie Witkoski answered with a triple of her own, and Mount Carmel kept the lead, going into half up 17-15.
In the third quarter South Williamsport took the lead for good. After a slow shooting start by both teams, Green hit a jumper with just less than four minutes to play to put South ahead 19-17.
Mount Carmel tried to amp up the pressure in the fourth quarter, and forced some turnovers, but the Red Raiders were unable to take advantage on the offensive end. After a Reisinger layup got Mount Carmel back within two with 4:40 to go at 32-30, the Red Tornadoes didn't score again.
Reisinger led Mount Carmel with 13 points, and Katie Witkoski finished with eight.
District 4 Playoffs
Class 2A Semifinal
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 37, MOUNT CARMEL 30
South Williamsport (20-3) 37
Claudia Green 9 4-9 24; Lacey Kriebel 1 0-0 3; Piper Minier 3 1-3 9; Aleigha Reippler 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 6-14 37.
3-point goals: Green 2, Minier 2, Kriebel.
Did not score: Abbey Akens, Sofia Casella, Alizabeth Schuler.
Mount Carmel (19-5) 30
Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 6; Rachel Witkoski 0 1-4 1; Katie Witkoski 3 0-2 8; Alyssa Reisinger 5 3-5 13; Brynn Evert 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-11 30.
3-point goals: Pizzoli 2, K.Witkoski 2.
Did not score: Mia Chapman, Ava Chapman.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport;5;10;9;13 — 37
Mount Carmel;7;10;5;8 — 30