MILLERSTOWN — Greenwood completed a season sweep of East Juniata in Tri-Valley League play.
The Wildcats (12-1 overall, 7-1 TVL) capped the league season percentage points ahead of Newport (10-3, 5-1), which has two games pending.
Jordan Stroup had four goals and two assists, while Audrey Weger and Lia Zurenko each added three goals for Greenwood. Stroup is close to a milestone 100th-career point, while Weger leads the squad with 18 goals. Kacy Fegley scored her first varsity goal for Greenwood in the third period.
East Juniata dropped to 1-11 overall (0-7 TVL).
Greenwood 16, East Juniata 0
First quarter
G-Audrey Weger, 11:36; G-Jordan Stroup (Alli Howell), 11:17; G-Gracie Roush, 9:08; G-Weger (Stroup), 7:49; G-Stroup, 6:22; G-Stroup, 5:30; G-Stroup (Roush), 3:05; G-Weger (Bekah Brinser), :40.
Second quarter
G-Lia Zurenko (Stroup), 13:28; G-Naomi Lyter, 10:57; G-Grace Miller, 8:32; G-Zurenko, 6:24; G-Zurenko, 5:37.
Third period
G-Kacy Fegley, 7:39; G-Jenna Fuller (Tayla Dusharm).
Fourth period
G-Hannah Shiffer, 11:04.
Shots: G, 42-4. Corners: G, 4-0. Saves: Greenwood (Lydia Miller 0, Ashlin Bucher 4) 4; East Juniata, 26 (Nevaeh Sheeler).