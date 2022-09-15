COCOLAMUS — Greenwood scored at least five goals in each of the first three periods in a dominating TVL win over the Tigers.
Naomi Lyter scored five goals and Bekah Brinzer added four assists.
Greenwood 16, East Juniata 0
First period
G-Naomi Lyter (Bekah Brinzer assist), 9:40; G-Lyter (Brinzer assist), 7:30; G-Ashlin Bucher (Sydney Cameron assist), 4:30; G-Jenna Fuller, :30; G-Grace Miller (Brinzer assist), :05.
Second period
G-Miller (Lyter assist), 14:00; G-Ella Seiber (Brinzer assist), 12:30; G-Lyter, 10:30; G-Sophie Myers, 6:30; G-Lia Zurenko, 2:00; G-Zurenko, :20.
Third period
G-Miller, 14:06; G-Lyter, 12:21; G-Tala Dusharon, 10:27; G-Lyter, 6:15; G-Sophia Jezewski, 1:34.