MILLERSTOWN — The Wildcats pounded out 18 hits on their way to stopping a three-game losing streak.
The top three hitters in the Greenwood lineup — Gage Wirth, Kyle Corkle and Tyler Sherman — combined for 10 hits, eight runs and seven RBIs.
Greenwood 18, Juniata 8
Juniata;300;302 — 8-8-3
Greenwood;410;256 — 18-16-1
Corkle, Niamo, Wirth, and Myers. J.Dickinson, G.Reinhold, M.Cooper, and L.Carabello.
WP: Corkle. LP: Dickinson.
Greenwood: Wirth 4-for-5, double, triple, 3 runs, RBI; Corkle 5-for-5, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Sherman 3-for-5, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Myers, 2 RBIs; Jones 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Danko 2-for-3, 2 runs; Harris-Kline 2-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Niamo 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Fegley 2-for-4, 2 runs.
Juniata: Reinhold 3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dickinson 1-for-3, triple, run, RBI; J.Condo 2-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; M.Jones 1-for-3, RBI; L.Sheaffer 1-for-3, run; D.Freed 0-for-1, run.