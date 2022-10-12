MIFFLINTOWN — The Wildcats scored all three of their goals in the second half of the TVL victory.
The game was scoreless until Lucas Beaver and Nick Stuck scored goals two minutes apart seven minutes into the second half.
Beaver added a second goal with 12 minutes left in the game for Greenwood (12-2-1 overall, 11-1-1 TVL).
Juniata falls to 8-9, 7-6.
Greenwood 3, Juniata 0
Second half
G-Lucas Beaver (Gage Wirth), 33:00; G-Nick Stuck (Kyle Corkle), 31:00; G-Beaver (Ben Brinser), 12:00.
Shots: G, 13-2. Corners: G, 6-3. Saves: Juniata 10 (Wyatt Dessin); Greenwood 2 (Pate Anderson).