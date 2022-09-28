MILLERSBURG — The Wildcats scored all three of their goals in the second half to break a scoreless tie at halftime in TVL boys action.
Lucas Beaver broke the scoreless tie seven minutes into the second half, assisted by Sam Myers. Myers and Nick Stuck each added goals in the final 20 minutes for the Wildcats (8-1-1 overall and TVL).
Luke Duckworth made 15 saves for St. Joseph's Academy (6-8, 3-7).
Greenwood 3, St. Joseph's Academy 0
Second half
G-Lucas Beaver (Sam Myers), 33:00; G-Myers (Gage Wirth), 17:00; G-Nick Stuck (Evan Rice), 3:00.
Shots: G, 18-1; Corners: G, 9-0; Saves: Greenwood (Pate Anderson) 1; St. Joseph's (Luke Duckworth), 15.